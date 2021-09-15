Von Miller praises Teddy Bridgewater for leadership after Week 1 win

Many were wary about Teddy Bridgewater being named the starting QB for the Denver Broncos this season. He was 4-11 as a starter with the Carolina Panthers in 2020 and 5-1 over two years with the New Orleans Saints.

He may not have had the best preseason performance, but head coach Vic Fangio saw something in him that Drew Lock didn't. Von Miller may have seen the same thing now.

Teddy Bridgewater with a big debut for the @Broncos! 👏 pic.twitter.com/bHkYb91IFg — theScore (@theScore) September 12, 2021

The former Defensive Player of the Year and eight-time Pro Bowl LB has seen his fair share of heartbreaking seasons and inconsistent QBs: Tim Tebow, Kyle Orton, Trevor Siemian, Brock Osweiler, Paxton Lynch, Case Keenum, Joe Flacco, Brandon Allen, Jeff Driskel, Brett Rypien, Brandon Allen and Drew Lock.

There was the era of Peyton Manning from 2012 to 2015 where Von Miller played two Super Bowls and won one. Since Manning retired, it has been a rough going for the Broncos. With Teddy Bridgewater, it seems like things were still going to be the same.

Against the New York Giants in Week 1, Teddy Bridgewater went 28/36 (77.78%) for 264 yards and two TDs. I would say that was better than most people expected him to play, and he showed great accuracy on his intermediate throws.

"I haven't felt that in a while - since 18 was here man."



Von Miller showed some love to Teddy Bridgewater on the sideline 🧡



(via broncos/TT) pic.twitter.com/PrVeLUm6YF — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) September 14, 2021

Is Aaron Rodgers replacing Teddy Bridgewater at the Denver Broncos?

Von Miller and Teddy Bridgewater had an intimate moment that was caught on tape on the sideline during the game. Miller told Teddy that he hadn't felt that way in a long time, since back when "18 was here".

The reference of 18 was Peyton Manning. Miller praised Teddy Bridgewater for his pep talks, and said they go a long way. His pep talks obviously worked well enough to get the win in Week 1.

It's also a huge positive for Teddy, as his leadership skills shine along with his abilities on the field. Vic Fangio may have made the right call after all by going with Teddy over Drew Lock.

Teddy Bridgewater with another clutch throw on 4th down. pic.twitter.com/X5hOm7mkvi — Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) September 12, 2021

If Teddy Bridgewater is able to keep this pace and his locker room in check, the Denver Broncos seem to have the roster to make the NFL playoffs as a sneaky good wildcard team.

Also Read

Teddy Bridgewater will need to avoid turnovers that cost the team the victory and stay accurate with his throws, though. Hell, those Aaron Rodgers rumors of him joining the Denver Broncos could be over by the trade deadline at this rate. That was especially after how bad Aaron Rodgers was in Week 1 and how good Teddy Bridgewater fared during the same week.

Edited by Bhargav