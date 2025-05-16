Von Miller's former teammate teases Broncos reunion amid retirement rumors

Former Denver Broncos tight end Julius Thomas recently discussed free agent defensive player Von Miller while appearing on the popular 'Up And Adams Show' alongside NFL analyst Kay Adams on Friday.

While discussing a variety of topics relating to the NFL, Thomas made clear that he thought that Miller still had some good football left in him, and wanted to see him return to the place where it all started... the Denver Broncos.

"For Von, I think it would be a good close to his chapter, I know how much Denver meant to Von. I know how much it hurt when he left Denver. ... I know it would mean so much for him to run out of that tunnel."

At this time, Miller is a free agent and has not signed with any National Football League franchise after being released by the Buffalo Bills in March.

Miller was originally drafted in the first round, No. 2 overall in the 2011 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos. He then played 10 seasons with the Broncos, one with the Los Angeles Rams, and the last three with the Buffalo Bills.

While his play has unquestionably dropped off in recent years, Miller has had a legendary football career to this point. He is a two time Super Bowl Champion, the Super Bowl 50 MVP, a three time First Team All Pro, and an eight time Pro Bowler. He was also a member of the NFL's 2010's All Decade Team.

Where will Von Miller sign this offseason?

There are questions as to whether Miller will play in 2025 or whether he will call it a career at the age of 36 years old. Miller's play has tailed off over the past two seasons in Buffalo, where he only had 20 total tackles, 15 solo tackles, and six sacks over the past two combined seasons.

However, should he sign with an NFL team, the Broncos are the most likely and most natural fit for Miller. Denver only averaged 18.3 points against per game in 2024, something that ranked No. 3 in the entire NFL last year. As a result, should he join the Broncos, Miller would be able to take on a smaller role, yet also provide the playoff caliber team with some experience and impactful moments as well.

