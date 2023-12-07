Von Miller’s girlfriend’s decision on statement damages chances of consequences from alleged assault, Mike Florio argues

Von Miller stands accused of assaulting his girlfriend. What's more is that she is pregnant, making this a third-degree felony. However, one development to the case works in Miller's favor. His girlfriend has recanted her statement and apparently will not cooperate in the investigation.

Speaking on Pro Football Talk, NFL analyst Mike Florio explained that the ensuing investigation is more tricky now. Here's how he put it:

"[00:00:06] The problem in this case... is the accusations that were made were recanted the next day. ... You don't have a cooperating witness. It makes it a little more challenging from the NFL's perspective."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"How do they even begin to do any investigation to find out what happened when presumably the alleged victim is going to talk to them? They have no subpoena power. They have no way to force her to say anything so it's going to be inconclusive. ... He hasn't been charged and the NFL apparently isn't going to do anything until he's formally charged. [00:02:08]"

Von Miller suffers on pace for a career-worst season

Von Miller at Minnesota Vikings vs. Buffalo Bills

When the Buffalo Bills signed 33-year-old Von Miller in a $120 million six-year contract, they feared the pass rusher would become ineffective by the time he turns 38. The deal was signed on March 16, 2022, and since then, Miller has missed a third of a season and a large portion of 2023.

At least in 2022, he produced eight sacks for Josh Allen's team. But this year, he played eight games and had zero starts. He has yet to produce a single sack. At his current pace, he would finish with the lowest sack total of his NFL career in seasons, in which he played at least one game.

In 2020, he missed the season due to a catastrophic ankle injury. However, he overcame this and returned to the field the following season. He won a Super Bowl in 2021 with the Los Angeles Rams due to a mid-season trade from the Denver Broncos.

Now, with five more years on the deal in addition to finishing the season, the Super Bowl 50 MVP's biggest goal will be to keep his head above water in his standing with the Bills.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit Pro Football Talk and H/T Sportskeeda.