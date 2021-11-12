"Let's get this ring, family" - Von Miller welcomes Odell Beckham Jr. to the Rams on Instagram

Odell Beckham Jr. is now an L.A. Ram after several reports confirmed the move. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network revealed the 29-year-old receiver has signed a one-year deal with the franchise.

Having endured a torrid time in Cleveland over the last two seasons, the writing was on the wall for Beckham Jr. to move on. For whatever reason, it just did not work out for Beckham Jr. and the Browns.

Miller welcomes Beckham Jr. to L.A.

Former Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller, who made the move to L.A last week, took to Instagram to welcome Odell as the Rams are building a team more than capable of winning a Super Bowl.

Beckham Jr. is joining a receiving corps that does not need another star receiver, but they now have it. He is another weapon for Matt Stafford to throw to, and when looking at the names, it is a scary prospect for opposing defenses to try and combat.

Cooper Kupp, who has already surpassed 1,000 receiving yards just nine games in with ten touchdowns, and Beckham Jr. will lighten the load on the 28-year-old.

Then factor in Robert Woods, Darrell Henderson, Tyler Higbee, Sony Michel and Van Jefferson, and suddenly there are weapons everywhere for Stafford to throw to. This will stretch any defense in the league and make the Rams the team to watch, if they weren't already.

The offense was already scary, but now that they've added in Odell Beckham Jr., it is even more so. While some have said that he is not the Beckham Jr. of three or four years ago, the fact is, he still requires attention from opposing defenses.

Having not surpassed more than 400 receiving yards in the last two years in Cleveland, it is entirely possible that Beckham Jr. surpasses that this season with Stafford and the Rams.

The franchise clearly thinks it is in the Super Bowl window after acquiring Von Miller last week and now Odell Beckham Jr. Pressure will be on to take advantage of the talent on the roster.

Defensively with Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey, Leonard Floyd and now offensively with Cupp, Beckham Jr, Woods, and Higbee, the Rams are going to be difficult to deal with on both sides of the ball.

Sitting pretty at 7-2, second in the division behind the Arizona Cardinals, the Rams are doing everything in their power to bring a Super Bowl to L.A. and win it in their own stadium.

