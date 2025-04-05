WACTH: Julio Jones drops emotional video as Falcons icon announces retirement

Julio Jones officially announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday after 13 years in the league. He spent 10 seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, one season with the Tennessee Titans, one season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and one season with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Jones posted a video on the social media app, "Squad" to announce his retirement. He also discussed why he chose to retire on April 4.
"I'm making this announcement today because of the city of Atlanta. Thank you, man, I appreciate y'all. It's nothing but love. I'm doing this on 404 day (unofficial April 4 holiday in Atlanta). It was a hell of a ride. I also want to thank the other ball clubs out there, as well, the organizations... But this one's for the city, man. I appreciate y'all."
Jones finishes with seven Pro Bowls, a two-time All-Pro selection, and was named in the Hall of Fame All-2010s Team. He finished his career with 914 receptions for 13,703 yards (15.0 yards per catch) with 66 receiving touchdowns. Jones did not play in the 2024 season and will now be entering retirement at 36 years old.
He was drafted sixth overall in the 2011 NFL draft by the Atlanta Falcons.
When will Julio Jones be eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame?
Julio Jones is expected to land in Canton, Ohio, and be wearing a gold jacket in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. However, there will be some time before he is eligible to be voted on as he will not be on the ballot until 2029.
Even though there are going to be a lot of talented wide receivers on the ballot, Julio Jones has shown throughout his career how great of a talent he was. To put his career in perspective, Jones finishes his career No. 27 in receptions (914), No. 16 in receiving yards (13,703), and tied for No. 139 with receiving touchdowns (67).
It will be interesting to see how long Julio Jones remains on the ballot or if he will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer when he is eligible.
