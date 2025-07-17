"Waited for Mike Williams to retire" - NFL fans react as Tre Harris ends rookie contract standoff hours before Chargers training camp kicks off

Tre Harris ended his brief holdout and signed his rookie deal with the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday. Harris was one of 30 second-round picks who delayed signing due to disagreements over guaranteed money.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Harris agreed to terms with the team and planned to ink the deal, just in time for the Chargers' training camp, which started today.

This decision came after Mike Williams decided to retire from the game at age 30. Many found Harris' timing odd and linked it to Williams walking away and leaving him more room and opportunities to shine.

"Waited for mike williams to retire 😭," one fan said.

DProdigy @DProdiogy LINK Funny timing

J @JC_Chargers LINK MW is walking Palos Verdes so Tre Harris could run 🥲

Others celebrated the good news for the Chargers, saying that Tre Harris is a solid addition to the roster.

` 🇮🇳 @KingKohliArmy_ LINK Finally! Glad to see Tre Harris locked in. Excited to watch him play.

Gambit @GambitMeta LINK Charger fans happy that is done with

Andy froemel @FroemelAndy LINK Tre Harris signing gets the ball rolling. This second round pick holdout is interesting.

Tre Harris was the No. 55 pick in the 2025 NFL draft. He played his last two college seasons with the Ole Miss Rebels, racking up 220 receptions for 3,542 yards, including 1,030 in his final season and 29 touchdowns.

He's expected to make an instant and big impact on the Chargers, more so now that Williams, who spent the first seven years of his career (2017-2023) with the Chargers.

Williams rejoined the team this offseason after splitting the 2024 season between the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers, but his journey came to an end before his official return to Los Angeles.

Tre Harris praised Justin Herbert after their first practice together

Rookie Tre Harris praised Justin Herbert's ball placement during June practice and expressed strong confidence in his new quarterback during a press conference.

"When I first got out there, even before minicamp, for OTAs with the vets, I immediately knew he was different," Harris said.

"His ball placement, his attention to detail with everything is supreme. I'm super excited to be able to play with a quarterback like that."

He added:

"Every throw he's made to me has been right on the money. If it's on the money, I'm going to make the catch."

The Chargers returned to the playoffs during Jim Harbaugh's first season and aim to build on that success with Tre Harris and other new additions.

