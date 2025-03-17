Tyreek Hill might be the fastest player in the NFL, but he has to wait for sunscreen. The Miami Dolphins star had fans cracking up after sharing a TikTok of his wife, Keeta Vaccaro, applying sunscreen before he took off sprinting on the beach.

Ad

On Monday, ML Football posted the viral clip on X. The TikTok starts with Vaccaro carefully applying sunscreen while Hill waits.

“Waiting on my wife to finish the sunscreen," Hill wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

After she finished applying it to Hill's face, he bolted like he was running a 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. Fans flooded the comments, calling the couple "relationship goals" for their playful energy.

Hill and Vaccaro, who tied the knot in November 2023, in Travis County, Texas, have built a strong social media presence. They frequently post vacation clips, workouts and candid moments, giving fans a mix of humor and authenticity.

Ad

However, while Hill keeps fans entertained off the field, his 2024 season had its share of ups and downs. Before Miami’s season opener, he was briefly detained by police near Hard Rock Stadium for a minor traffic violation but was released in time to play. He still dominated in Week 1, torching the Jacksonville Jaguars with seven catches for 130 yards and an 80-yard touchdown.

From sprinting on the beach to blowing past defenders on the field, Hill remains one of the most electric athletes in the game.

Ad

Keeta Vaccaro shares sweet yacht day moments with baby Capri

Keeta Vaccaro gave fans a rare glimpse of her life as a new mom. On Saturday, Tyreek Hill’s wife posted sweet pictures with their four-month-old daughter, Capri Hill, from their luxury yacht.

“Yacht day with my baby girl,” Vaccaro captioned.

Ad

She held Capri while posing in a small pool. Vaccaro wore a sleek black swimsuit and Capri had a sunflower-printed white dress with a matching hat.

It wasn't the first time Vaccaro shared snaps of Capri with fans. She frequently posts adorable moments on her IG, where she has 95.7K followers. She also runs a separate account dedicated to Capri, which has already gained 271 followers.

While Hill dominates the field with his game-breaking speed, his offseason is all about family. From vacation clips to candid moments with Capri, Vaccaro keeps fans engaged with their personal life.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.