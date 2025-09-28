“Walked in wearing legacy”: NFL fans react as Cam Skattebo dons $29,207,750 Giants WR’s high-school jersey for Week 4 game vs. Chargers

  • home icon
By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 28, 2025 17:24 GMT
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants - Source: Imagn
NFL fans react as Cam Skattebo dons $29,207,750 Giants WR’s high-school jersey for Week 4 game vs. Chargers - Source: Imagn

The New York Giants host the Los Angeles Chargers for their Week 4 clash at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. With the Giants searching for their first win of the season, running back Cam Skattebo arrived for the clash in a vintage jersey to inspire the team.

Skattebo arrived for the game wearing his teammate Malik Nabers' high school jersey, when he attended Ovey Comeaux High School. Nabers is in the second year of his $29.9 million rookie deal after he was selected with the sixth pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Fans reacted to Skabetto paying tribute to his teammate with his high school jersey.

"Walked in wearing legacy, not labels."
"Skattebo! One of the coolest NFL names out there and he's balling out!"
"Rocking that jersey like a legend in the making 🔥"
"Man, this lad is the next Winston. You just can’t hate him."
"That’s dope lol."
Cam Skattebo is in his rookie year with the Giants after the team picked him in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL draft. He has shown progression with his game each week and has been a bright spot for the winless Giants with his rushing game.

Cam Skattebo found out about Giants' quarterback change for Week 4 clash on social media

Earlier this week, the Giants decided to bench veteran quarterback Russell Wilson and promoted rookie Jaxson Dart to the starting role for the Chargers clash. Several players reacted to the news, including his locker neighbor, Cam Skattebo.

However, the rookie didn't get informed by the team; instead got wind of the change via social media, per Giants reporter Art Stapleton.

"Social media, just like you," Skattebo said. "Saw the pic, saw the news, made a call. Simple as that, and we'll bring our best for him."

Regardless of how Skattebo found out about the change, he will be sharing the field when fellow rookie Dart makes his first NFL start on Sunday against the Chargers.

