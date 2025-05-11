"Walking on eggshells" - Rams LB Jared Verse recalls first meeting with Davante Adams

LA Rams star Jared Verse will share the dressing room with veteran wideout Davante Adams for the 2025 season. Adams signed a two-year, $46 million deal with the Rams in March and is expected to add more firepower to the team's offense.

On Saturday, Verse appeared on "The Rich Eisen Show" and was asked about his feelings of having six-time Pro Bowl wideout Adams as a teammate.

“The first couple days, I was like on edges," Verse said (2:15). "Because you meet like one of the greats. So it’s kind of like walking on eggshells. I was a bit one edge, until I walk by him, I'd be a little calmer. Now,'I'm talking to him, he's a great guy but, like, what he can do on the field is nothing compared to the type of person he is. He a great dude... On the field, you see how hard he works, and he's so laser-focused.”

The Green Bay Packers drafted Adams with the No. 53 pick in the 2014 NFL draft. The wideout played eight years with them before being traded to the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022.

In October 2024, the Raiders traded Adams to the New York Jets, where he reunited with quarterback Aaron Rodgers for the remainder of the season.

Now, Adams joins the Rams on the back of having 11 years of experience in the NFL. He has racked up 11,844 yards and 103 touchdowns on 957 receptions.

It will be interesting to see how Adams links up with Matthew Stafford for the Rams next season.

Jared Verse was named Defensive Rookie of the Year after stellar 2024 season with LA Rams

LA Rams DE Jared Verse - Source: Getty

The Rams drafted Jared Verse with the No. 19 pick in 2024. The defensive end made his mark as a rookie, recording 66 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, two passes defended, as well as two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Verse was named the Defensive Rookie of the Year and is expected to play an even more important role for the team next season.

The Rams finished the 2024 regular season with a 10-7 record, winning the NFC West title. They beat the Minnesota Vikings in the wild-card round, but were eliminated from the postseason with a 28-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round.

