Walter Nolen’s GF Tyler Nelson reps Cardinals DE's "97" in stylish crop top, shorts for Week 4 Seahawks clash [PHOTOS]

Walter Nolen’s girlfriend, Tyler Nelson, showed support for the Arizona Cardinals on Friday. She wore a white crop top with Nolen’s jersey number “97,” and red shorts, which is the Cardinals' signature color.Ahead of the game, Tyler shared pictures of her OOTD. In the caption, she wrote:“Any reason to rep jersey no. 97.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn Thursday, the Seahawks beat the Cardinals 23-20.For the Cardinals’ clash against the Carolina Panthers, Walter Nolen’s GF, Tyler Nelson, wore a sleeveless red tank top with light blue denim and shared pictures of her attire on Instagram post-game.&quot;So same time next week? 🥰 2-0,&quot; read the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Arizona Cardinals secured a 27-22 victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week 2.Walter Nolen and Tyler Nelson went Instagram official in December 2024On December 25, 2024, Walter and Tyler Nelson shared a joint Instagram post, making their relationship public.&quot;Merry Christmas from us ❤️,&quot; the caption read. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTyler is a Louisiana State University graduate.She completed her degree in May 2024 and posted on Instagram, writing,&quot;Alumni Status! I want to thank everyone who has been apart of this journey no matter who you are! In this moment my heart is filled with love. These 4 years at LSU have been nothing short of amazing. Covid babies, it’s our turn. We get to walk! I did it mom!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, Walter spent his freshman and sophomore seasons at Texas A&amp;M University. He transferred to the University of Mississippi for his junior year and had a breakout season, earning Consensus All-American honors with 48 tackles and 6.5 sacks.Walter Nolen was selected 16th by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2025 NFL draft.Walter Nolen’s GF Tyler Nelson impressed Angel ReeseOn August 7, Walter’s GF Tyler Nelson shared pictures from a beach vacation on Instagram in a halter-neck dress, writing:&quot;Just like a siren.&quot;WNBA star Angel Reese commented:&quot;So pretty, you belong in a galleryyyyy.&quot;Source: (Via Instagram/ @ttyler.nelson)The Arizona Cardinals' next game is on Sunday, October 6, against the Tennessee Titans at State Farm Stadium.