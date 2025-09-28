  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Walter Nolen’s GF Tyler Nelson reps Cardinals DE's "97" in stylish crop top, shorts for Week 4 Seahawks clash [PHOTOS]

Walter Nolen’s GF Tyler Nelson reps Cardinals DE's "97" in stylish crop top, shorts for Week 4 Seahawks clash [PHOTOS]

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Sep 28, 2025 00:45 GMT
Walter Nolen&rsquo;s GF Tyler Nelson reps Cardinals DE
Walter Nolen’s GF Tyler Nelson reps Cardinals DE's jersey no. 97 in stylish crop top, shorts for Week 4 Seahawks clash

Walter Nolen’s girlfriend, Tyler Nelson, showed support for the Arizona Cardinals on Friday. She wore a white crop top with Nolen’s jersey number “97,” and red shorts, which is the Cardinals' signature color.

Ad

Ahead of the game, Tyler shared pictures of her OOTD. In the caption, she wrote:

“Any reason to rep jersey no. 97."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

On Thursday, the Seahawks beat the Cardinals 23-20.

For the Cardinals’ clash against the Carolina Panthers, Walter Nolen’s GF, Tyler Nelson, wore a sleeveless red tank top with light blue denim and shared pictures of her attire on Instagram post-game.

"So same time next week? 🥰 2-0," read the caption.
Ad

The Arizona Cardinals secured a 27-22 victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week 2.

Walter Nolen and Tyler Nelson went Instagram official in December 2024

On December 25, 2024, Walter and Tyler Nelson shared a joint Instagram post, making their relationship public.

"Merry Christmas from us ❤️," the caption read.
Ad

Tyler is a Louisiana State University graduate.

She completed her degree in May 2024 and posted on Instagram, writing,

"Alumni Status! I want to thank everyone who has been apart of this journey no matter who you are! In this moment my heart is filled with love. These 4 years at LSU have been nothing short of amazing. Covid babies, it’s our turn. We get to walk! I did it mom!"
Ad
Ad

Meanwhile, Walter spent his freshman and sophomore seasons at Texas A&M University. He transferred to the University of Mississippi for his junior year and had a breakout season, earning Consensus All-American honors with 48 tackles and 6.5 sacks.

Walter Nolen was selected 16th by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2025 NFL draft.

Walter Nolen’s GF Tyler Nelson impressed Angel Reese

On August 7, Walter’s GF Tyler Nelson shared pictures from a beach vacation on Instagram in a halter-neck dress, writing:

Ad
"Just like a siren."

WNBA star Angel Reese commented:

"So pretty, you belong in a galleryyyyy."
Source: (Via Instagram/ @ttyler.nelson)
Source: (Via Instagram/ @ttyler.nelson)

The Arizona Cardinals' next game is on Sunday, October 6, against the Tennessee Titans at State Farm Stadium.

About the author
Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Twitter icon

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

Know More

Cardinals Nation! You can check out the latest Arizona Cardinals Schedule and dive into the latest Cardinals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications