"Want to see improvement from those guys week to week" - Aaron Rodgers warns rookie WRs to learn Packers' playbook quickly

The cracks are starting to appear in Wisconsin, with Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers having some choice words for his young wide receivers.

Last week, Rodgers voiced his frustrations with his WRs, urging them to ramp up their consistency with the regular season around the corner.

"We've got to be way more consistent. A lot of drops, a lot of bad route decisions, running the wrong route. We've got to get better in that area," Aaron Rodgers said.

The reigning NFL MVP doubled down on those words.

"I mean, I think you have to be real about the expectations with all those guys and then hold them at the same time, hold them to a standard of what they're capable of at this time based on those expectations that are realistic. So the whole key is the consistency with what's being talked, you know, the consistency with seeing improvement each day."

Trouble in Packer land? Young WRs summoned to team meeting with Aaron Rodgers

According to ESPN's Rob Demovsky, the Packers WRs were called to a team meeting over the weekend with Aaron Rodgers in attendance.

Green Bay Packers @packers



The young



#GoPackGo "We're gonna need those guys."The young #Packers WRs will play a huge role in what the team hopes to accomplish this season. "We're gonna need those guys."The young #Packers WRs will play a huge role in what the team hopes to accomplish this season.#GoPackGo https://t.co/eZofURuzD6

Rookie receiver Samori Toure said the meeting with the quarterbacks was simply about getting advice from the QBs.

"Basically, letting us know that the Green Bay receiving corps has always been held to a super-high standard. All the legends who have been through here. It's just about us carrying on that standard and stepping up," Toure said.

Matt Schneidman @mattschneidman Aaron Rodgers goes in depth on rookie WRs Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs.



Some good stuff in here: Aaron Rodgers goes in depth on rookie WRs Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs.Some good stuff in here: https://t.co/MhR23DTdgn

Aaron Rodgers added that the young WRs need to develop an understanding and get to grips with the Packers' playbook as well.

"We need to make sure we move the ball, period. Each one of those periods has a different urgency to it and different little games within the game. And I just think there needs to be an understanding of that. That's what some of the conversations and the film sessions have been about. But we just want to see improvement from those guys week to week," Rodgers told reporters.

The Packers' WR room has been a little light on firepower ever since Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders in the offseason.

Kyle Malzhan @KyleMalzhan #Packers WR Christian Watson on QB Aaron Rodgers talking to the young players: “We’re rookies - but he’s not going to treat us like rookies because we’re gonna have to play like vets out there if we want to be successful.. I definitely think it put a little pep in our step.” #Packers WR Christian Watson on QB Aaron Rodgers talking to the young players: “We’re rookies - but he’s not going to treat us like rookies because we’re gonna have to play like vets out there if we want to be successful.. I definitely think it put a little pep in our step.”

In the wake of Adams' departure, the spotlight has largely been on veteran receivers Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard.

Rookie Romeo Doubs has also impressed in training camp, but rookie seasons have generally been a tough nut to crack in the NFL. This could mean that Cobb and Lazard will likely have to carry a majority of the burden when it comes to propping up the offense.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by James Meyers