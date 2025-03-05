Travis Kelce had a little recruiting pitch for one of college football’s most electric talents. On the “New Heights” podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs star tight end playfully threw out an idea to Colorado Buffaloes’ two-way phenom, Travis Hunter.

Knowing full well the Chiefs’ 40th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft won’t get them anywhere near Hunter, Kelce quipped,

“Well, good luck, Travis. Yeah, I'm a big fan, brother. Want to come to KC and play both sides? ....40th pick, we'll probably not even sniff them.” (35:39)

Hunter, a projected top pick, has set the bar sky-high. He wants to be the first overall selection, continue playing both receiver and cornerback in the NFL, and, perhaps most boldly, outdo his own college coach, Deion Sanders.

"First I need three Super Bowl rings, and I also have to play good enough to get a gold jacket," Hunter told CBS Sports at the NFL Combine.

The tweet featuring the quote has since been deleted, but the ambition remains loud and clear.

That’s no small goal when Coach Prime himself is an eight-time Pro Bowler, six-time All-Pro, and two-time Super Bowl champ. But Hunter has the talent to back it up. In 2023, he racked up 721 receiving yards, and five touchdowns, averaging 80.1 yards on 6.3 receptions per game, proving he’s a true two-way threat.

Kelce’s joke may not turn into reality, but the idea of Hunter suiting up in Kansas City? Now that’s a scary thought for NFL defenses.

Travis Kelce confirms return for 2025 season

Three-time Super Bowl champ Travis Kelce is running it back with the Chiefs next season. Despite contemplating his future after Kansas City’s Super Bowl LVIII loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the 35-year-old made it clear: he’s not done.

"I still feel like I can play at a high level and possibly at a higher level than I did last year," Kelce said on New Heights. "I have a bad taste in my mouth in how I ended the year and how well I was playing and how accountable I was for the people around me. I don't want to leave that life yet.”

Kelce, who had just four catches for 39 yards in the Super Bowl, battled illness before the game, according to Chiefs GM Brett Veach. Still, he remains one of the best to ever do it.

Since entering the league as the 63rd overall pick in 2013, he’s dominated, racking up seven straight 1,000-yard seasons from 2016 to 2022.

His chemistry with Patrick Mahomes has been amazing. Together, they’ve led the Chiefs to five Super Bowl appearances in six years, winning in 2020, 2023, and 2024. Last season, Kelce recorded 97 receptions for 823 yards – his lowest total since 2014, but still elite production.

With one year left on his contract, Kelce’s locked in. The Chiefs’ three-peat dream fell short, but their All-Pro tight end is ready for another shot.

