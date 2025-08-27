"Wanted a ring so he returns to Minnesota": NFL fans react to Adam Thielen's trade to Vikings after Jordan Addison's suspension

  • home icon
By Arnold
Modified Aug 27, 2025 15:13 GMT
NFL: Carolina Panthers Training Camp - Source: Imagn
NFL fans react to Adam Thielen's trade to Vikings after Jordan Addison's suspension - Source: Imagn

The Minnesota Vikings agreed to acquire veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen in a trade with the Carolina Panthers, reports confirmed on Wednesday. The Vikings reportedly made the move for Thielen since Jordan Addison is suspended for the team's first three games of the season for violating the league's substance abuse policy, regarding a DUI citation from July 2024.

Thielen spent 10 seasons with Minnesota from 2013 to 2022, before playing the past two years with the Panthers. However, when Thielen's return to the Vikings was announced, fans had some wild reactions.

"Adam wanted a ring so he returns to Minnesota," one tweeted.

"Thielen’s back where he belongs! Vikings fans must be thrilled," another added.
"Full circle moment for Thielen. Minnesota gets a reliable vet back, and Carolina stacks future picks. Feels right all around," a third commented.

Here are a few more reactions.

"Heading home to Minnesota," one wrote.
"Hometown man returns home!" another added.
"Welcome home Theielen!!!!" a user tweeted.
While many hyped Thielen's return to Minnesota, the veteran wideout will need to be at his best if he wants to replace Addison. Since being drafted by the Vikings in the first round in 2023, Addison has logged 133 receptions for 1,786 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Along with Thielen, Carolina will send a conditional 2026 seventh-round pick, and a 2027 fifth-round pick to the Vikings in exchange for a 2026 fifth-round pick and a 2027 fourth-round pick.

Adam Thielen and Vikings will commence 2025 season vs. Chicago Bears

Former Carolina Panthers WR Adam Thielen - Source: Imagn
Former Carolina Panthers WR Adam Thielen - Source: Imagn

Adam Thielen and the Vikings will commence their 2025 regular season against the Chicago Bears on Sept.8. The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m.ET from Soldier Field in Chicago.

Thielen recorded 615 yards and five touchdowns on 48 receptions across 10 games for the Panthers last season. However, Carolina finished with a dismal 5-12 record.

Thielen is expected to play an important role for the Vikings in the upcoming season. The WR has 12 years of experience and can also help mentor some of the young talent on Minnesota's roster.

