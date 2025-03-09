"War Criminals" - Fans compare Seahawks GM John Schneider with Nico Harrison after trading Geno Smith

Fans found an interesting comparison between Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider and Nico Harrison after their criticized trades in the last month. First, Harrison dealt Luka Doncic, the face of the Dallas Mavericks, to the LA Lakers in exchange for an injury-prone Anthony Davis.

More recently, Schneider traded Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday, ending a six-season partnership with the former New York Jets draftee, who led them to the postseason in 2023 and posted a 10-7 record last season.

After a Raiders fan posted pictures of Harrison and John Schneider, many fans went in on the executives, calling them out for their decisions.

"WAR CRIMINALS," one said.

"Try being a fan of both teams, who has it worse than me💔💔💔," another said.

While some questioned the comparison, saying that Geno Smith wasn't at the same level of Luka Doncic, there were others who clarified that both GMs are at fault.

"He’s just sayin that JS is as s**t as the mavs GM and he’s right," one fan said.

"John Schneider sucks but not for trading Geno," another fan said.

"Not remotely the same but yeah," one fan said.

Geno Smith came off a 15-interception season, the third most in the NFL, with four coming in the red zone. The Seahawks signed him to a three-year, $75 million deal in 2023, confirming that he was their quarterback for the future.

Mike Macdonald was all against this move, making it clear that Smith was part of his plans in February.

"Geno's our quarterback," Macdonald said last month. "I don't understand the conversation. It's pretty obvious this guy is a heck of a quarterback. He's our quarterback. We love him. Can't wait to go to work with him."

Geno Smith reacts after being traded to the Las Vegas Raiders

After his trade to the Las Vegas Raiders and subsequent reports saying that Geno Smith was considered the Raiders' quarterback of the future, the veteran play-caller shared a message on X, thanking God and expressing his excitement to start a new chapter in his career.

"God is the GREATEST!! Excited to get to work and WIN. The time is NOW 7️⃣🌎," Smith tweeted on Friday.

The Las Vegas Raiders are eager to compete in the AFC and making aggressive moves to get closer to their goal. Geno Smith reunites with Pete Carroll in Las Vegas, making fans dream about a positive season.

