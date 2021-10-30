Jonathan Ward injury: Latest update on Cardinals RB 

Jonathan Ward and the Arizona Cardinals suffered their first loss of the season to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in a closely contested game that ended 24-21 in favour of the Packers.

The Packers controlled the clock for the majority of the game, lending heavily to the run game as the team was without Davante Adams and Allen Lazard. The move to keep the ball on the ground worked well until the last few minutes of the last quarter.

The Cardinals were somehow still in the game as Kyler Murray marshed his team down the field and into the red zone. Unfortunately for Murray, he threw a game-ending interception with just seconds left to end the game and the Cardinals' winning streak.

Ward suffers a brutal hit: latest update

Despite Murray's game-ending interception, the match will most likely be remembered for a brutal hit on Jonathan Ward after Packers running back Kylin Hill took a kick return and decided to run it out.

But Hill stumbled and caused what can only be described as a horrible collision between himself and Ward. The hit left Ward unconscious for several moments before he was seen raising his hand and giving a thumbs up to the crowd. Watch the brutal hit below.

The Cardinals put out a Tweet after Ward left the field, saying Ward had feelings in all his extremities, which was a very positive sign. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury gave an update postgame regarding Ward.

“It’s a concussion, but he’s got all feeling in his limbs which we’re glad about that,” said Kingsbury via heavy.com.

With their first loss of the season, the Cardinals have to pick themselves up next week as they face division rivals, the San Francisco 49ers. Although the team has a commanding lead in the division over the 49ers, the LA Rams are one game behind them in second and could potentially go joint top if the Rams defeat the Texans on Sunday, which they are expected to do.

