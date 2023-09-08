The Cleveland Browns will host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 this Sunday. Ja'Marr Chase isn't letting the hype of playing the divisional rival Browns get into his head. In fact, he even took a sly dig at the team while speaking to reporters.

Chase told reporters that he wasn't too worried about the game because it's just the start of the regular season. He also went on to talk about the trash talking that happens between both sides. Then, he took a jab at the Cleveland Browns alternative mascot, which resembles an elf. The Browns showcased the mascot at midfield last season.

"It's a regular game to me. It's just the hooping and hollering about the Cleveland Browns. I was about to call them the elf's (elves)."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Chase was then asked by reporters if he cares about what the Cleveland Browns say about him in the media. He said he doesn't hear the noise and that 'Cleveland is Cleveland.'

Yet another jab at the AFC North divisional rival. Which may not be the best idea considering the Bengals' record against the Cleveland Browns the last few seasons. Despite their recent success in the division, Cincinnati has struggled against Cleveland.

The Browns have defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in five of the last six meetings, dating back to September 2020. Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will also embark on his first full-season with Cleveland.

Ja'Marr Chase is hopeful that wide receiver market surges

The Cincinnati Bengals signed quarterback Joe Burrow to a massive contract extension on Thursday evening. He is now under contract for an additional five seasons. The Bengals next goal will be to extend wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase next season.

Chase was asked about a looming contract extension next offseason. While he seemed even-keeled about his contract, Chase did note that he hopes the market will go before then. He also added that Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson could get over $30 million a season which could help him out.

“I hope he sets the market for me. That's what I'm hoping he does."

Expand Tweet

Ja'Marr Chase essentially said that he plans to play the 2023 NFL season out and deal with his new contract next year. In his first two seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, Ja'Marr Chase has broken the 1,000 receiving yard mark twice. Despite missing a few games last season, he still had nine touchdowns.