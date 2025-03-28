  • home icon
  "Was not expecting that at all" - Chase Daniel makes feelings clear on Stefon Diggs' $69,000,000 move to Patriots

By Joshua Gillesby
Modified Mar 28, 2025 16:20 GMT
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans - Source: Imagn

Former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel discussed the New England Patriots signing of star wide receiver Stefon Diggs on Thursday. On the "Scoop City" show, Daniel made clear that he was not expecting the signing at all.

Diggs signed a three-year, $69 million deal that includes $26 million guaranteed on Tuesday.

"I don't know if he has the blazing speed like he once was," Daniel said. "I don't think he's ever had that. He's a route technician. So, I think his releases really help with that as well. I still think the Patriots need another threat somehow in the draft, like a deep threat, like a proverbial number one. This draft is sort of deep at receiver, but I like it for him. I mean, I was like, 'Man, $26 million.' I was not expecting that at all." (25:55)
Last season, while playing for the Houston Texans, Diggs tore his ACL in a game against the Indianapolis Colts. The injury required surgery and forced Diggs to miss the remainder of the 2024 season.

Until then, Diggs had 47 receptions for 496 \yards and three touchdowns while playing in an offensive unit featuring QB CJ Stroud, WR Nico Collins, WR Tank Dell and TE Dalton Schultz.

Can Stefon Diggs return to his pre-injury form in 2025?

The Patriots will be hoping that Diggs can return to his pre-injury form in 2025. When healthy, Diggs is one of the best route runners and wide receivers in the league.

Between the 2018 and 2023 seasons, Diggs had over 100 receptions in five of the six seasons, over 1,000 receiving yards in each season, and more than five receiving touchdowns each year as well.

Diggs has the ability to help develop and get the best out of star QB Drake Maye, who had a great rookie campaign in New England last year despite not having a true No. 1 wide receiver.

The addition of an elite veteran player in Diggs could help Maye reach another level of QB play, one that could help the Patriots achieve more team success in the 2025 campaign.

Edited by Ribin Peter
