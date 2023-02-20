Was there foul play in Stanley Wilson Jr.’s death? Ex-Lions DB’s family doubting official story

Stanley Wilson Jr. passed away earlier this month at the young age of 40 and his family is skeptical surrounding the details of his sudden death. According to law enforcement sources cited by TMZ Sports, Wilson was being moved on Feb. 1 from the Los Angeles jail to the Metropolitan State Hospital, which is around 15 miles away.

While the former Detroit Lions defensive back was being admitted, he supposedly collapsed and died. Authorities commented that there was no foul play. Yet, Los Angeles-based attorney John Carpenter is retained by Wilson Jr.'s father and his current wife.

Carpenter asserts that Stanley Wilson Jr.'s family has doubts about the official cause of death. The lawyer spoke to The Daily Beast, explaining that the family has suspicions about the former player's death.

Carpenter said:

“We are conducting a secondary autopsy, and so I’m holding back on commenting until we get confirmation on what our suspicions are. Early reports said ‘no suspicion of foul play.’ That is not the camp that we’re in.”

The state-run establishment is arranged into five sections, which include a unit that serves the supposed PC 1370 population. The Metropolitan State Hospital noted that these defendants are unfit to be prosecuted due to mental illness.

The Metropolitan State said:

“Within the larger framework of recovery and wellness, an important treatment goal is the restoration of competency and return to court to stand trial.”

Stanley Wilson Jr. made the news for a home invasion last August. He let himself into a $30 million home in Hollywood Hills on two different occasions, reportedly causing $5,000 worth of damage to the place.

Per reports, when police arrived at the home, they found him bathing in an outdoor fountain, using soap he had stolen from the residence. Wilson Jr. was arrested and charged with two felony counts of vandalism and one count of second-degree burglary.

Stanley Wilson Jr. and his football career

Stanley Wilson Jr. played at Stanford University before being drafted by the Lions in the third round of the 2005 NFL draft. He played 32 games over the course of three seasons for the Lions. He had 64 solo tackles, eight passes defended, and a forced fumble in his time with the franchise.

His father, Stanley Wilson Sr., played running back for the Cincinnati Bengals for six seasons. Wilson Sr. was suspended twice by the NFL for breaching its substance abuse policy with his usage of cocaine.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit The Daily Beast and H/T Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes