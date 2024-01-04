Was Jimmy Kimmel on Epstein's list? Debunking Aaron Rodgers' viral claim on comedian

Aaron Rodgers recently suggested that late night host Jimmy Kimmel would be on Jeffrey Epstein's list. He claimed that he flew to his island, was associated with the late sexual criminal and was involved in the same activities. He said this on The Pat McAfee Show and Kimmel responded on Twitter.

The list was ultimately revealed on a court order yesterday. The documents were all unsealed and some names were mentioned. Did they include Jimmy Kimmel's name?

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

An attorney in LA responded that they had done a search of the documents and found that Kimmel's name did not appear in any of the 943 pages. Before the list was revealed, Rodgers had said:

"There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel are really hoping that doesn't come out... I'll tell you what, if that list comes out, I definitely will be popping some sort of bottle."

Aaron Rodgers' claim was not true

That prompted Jimmy Kimmel to threaten legal action against the New York Jets quarterback. Now that it seems to have been proven that the late night television star's name wasn't on the list, Rodgers may be seen in court.

Jimmy Kimmel called out Aaron Rodgers over Epstein claim

Even before anyone saw the documents, Jimmy Kimmel took great offense to being named in connection with Jeffrey Epstein. When Aaron Rodgers made the comment on the air, Kimmel took to X to respond and refute any such claim.

Expand Tweet

Kimmel responded:

"Dear Aa*****e: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any 'list' other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality. Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court."

He has made jokes about vaccines at the former Green Bay Packers QB's expense, and they have a bit of a longstanding fued. Nevertheless, it seems as if Rodgers' claim has been proven false, but it remains to be seen whether or not Kimmel will actually sue him over this.