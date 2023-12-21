Was Panthers owner David Tepper on Jeffrey Epstein’s list? ESPN’s Adam Schefter addresses viral rumor

A viral rumor surfaced that Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper was on Jeffrey Epstein's list, implying that the embattled team leader was part of a conspiracy that involved harming children. That is an incredibly bold statement, and it's one that was picking up a lot of steam after it went viral on X. However, it is not true.

Expand Tweet

An account posing as ESPN reporter Adam Schefter said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Breaking News out of FBI headquarters in Washington DC: Names have leaked off the official Epstein client list. Notably on that list, Carolina Panthers owner, David Tepper. Internal discussions have begun within the circle of NFL owners on how to remove Tepper as owner."

It looks like a real breaking news tweet, but it's not. Upon further examination, the verified check isn't present. The user's @ name is not the right one. It's very clearly a parody account trying to stir something up.

Expand Tweet

The real Adam Schefter account came into the replies to put this entire issue to bed:

"This is completely false. X needs to respond to defamatory untrue statements like this."

Schefter's likeness was borrowed for this tweet, but it remains to be seen what he will do about it. He is, for the time being, intent on clarifying that what was initially reported is not at all factual.

David Tepper's Panthers are struggling

Despite earning a huge comeback win on Sunday (the second of Bryce Young's NFL career), the Carolina Panthers are still a game into last place in the NFL, holding the first overall pick they will sadly send to the Chicago Bears.

Bryce Young got the comeback win on Sunday.

It's been more of the same since David Tepper took over. Since that time, the Panthers have the lowest winning percentage of any team in all of pro sports. They've been the worst of the worst.

Tepper has reportedly been very involved in the team's operations. He was instrumental in the hiring and firing of both Matt Rhule and Frank Reich, and neither worked out well at all.

The team is set back for a while, with no light currently showing at the end of the tunnel. It all seemed to begin with Tepper's reign, which likely isn't stopping any time soon.