Was Tom Brady ever going to the Jets? Patriots legend addresses rumors once and for all  

Tom Brady delivered a resounding answer to all the speculation linking him to the New York Jets. After Week 1 of Monday Night Football, when the Jets took on the Bills and Aaron Rodgers suffered a heartbreaking injury that ended his season, speculation was rife that the franchise would try to coax Brady out of retirement.

While those rumors boiled down to a simmer, they were never quite dispelled... until now.

On his Let's Go! podcast on Monday, Brady addressed the Jets rumors.

In response to the question from Jim Gray, the seven-time Super Bowl champion said:

"No, no, no, next question!"

He added that he likes being with Gray and Larry Fitzgerald on the podcast every week and he loves what they have going.

Tom Brady retired for good, but he's still not done with the NFL

Back in February, the Patriots legend said he was retiring again, this time 'for good.' Since then, he has lined up a number of gigs to keep him in touch with the NFL.

For starters, there's his podcast, which is released every Monday evening starring select guests. Week 3's guests were Deion Sanders and his son, Shedeur, fresh off a double overtime win over Colorado State.

Brady has also signed up with Fox Sports to step into the broadcasting booth. The contract will reportedly pay him $375 million over ten years, with the NFL legend eyeing a debut in 2024.

He has also bought a minority ownership stake in the Las Vegas Raiders. That move, however, has not yet been formally approved by the NFL.

Brady's Raiders ownership could possibly be discussed when the NFL owners meet in October. If it's not on the agenda then, Brady will have to wait until December to be officially announced as an NFL owner.