"Was this tone necessary?" - Mina Kimes takes major issue with Ravens' statement on releasing Justin Tucker 

ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes didn't like how the Baltimore Ravens announced the release of kicker Justin Tucker. Baltimore announced the move on social media on May 5.

Tucker struggled last season, and he is in the midst of an NFL investigation into allegations of improper conduct during massage therapy sessions. 16 massage therapists from eight Baltimore-area spas have accused Tucker of improper conduct from 2012 until 2016, but Tucker has denied any wrongdoing.

With the investigation ongoing, Baltimore released Tucker but cited it was for football reasons.

"Sometimes football decisions are incredibly difficult, and this is one of those instances," general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement.

"Considering our current roster, we have made the tough decision to release Justin Tucker. Justin created many significant and unforgettable moments in Ravens history. His reliability, focus, drive, resilience and extraordinary talent made him one of the league's best kickers for over a decade. We are grateful for Justin's many contributions while playing for the Ravens. We sincerely wish him and his family the very best in this next chapter of their lives."

After the statement, Kimes took to social media to take aim at the Ravens for how they handled the release. She wonders if the tone was necessary, as Baltimore seemed to praise Tucker, despite releasing him with an investigation over allegations of improper conduct during massage therapy sessions.

"Was this tone necessary?," Kimes wrote.

It's a fair point from Kimes, as Baltimore also never brought up the allegations. Instead, the Ravens called the decision to release Tucker a football decision.

Tucker had two years left on his four-year, $24 million deal. He's spent his entire career with the Ravens after signing as a UDFA and won Super Bowl XLVII.

Ravens drafted a kicker in the 2025 NFL Draft

Justin Tucker struggled last season, and Baltimore picked Tyler Loop in the sixth round from Arizona.

Loop made a program record 62-yard field goal last season at Arizona. After being selected, Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said the kicker role would only be a football decision.

"Every decision we make has to be based on football. There's a lot of layers to that. You've got a rookie kicker in here. We took him in the sixth round, early in the sixth round. He's a talented guy. Just from a football standpoint, salary cap, all the different things that you just take into consideration -- whatever we decide to do over the next few weeks would be based on football," Harbaugh said, via NFL.com.

Ultimately, before minicamp even began, Baltimore decided to release Tucker, which means Loop will be the Ravens' kicker in 2025.

