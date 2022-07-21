"Washed up, martyr quarterback turned activist Colin Kaepernick" - NFL analyst rips into former San Francisco 49ers QB and his supporters

Colin Kaepernick had a brief run-in with the NFL news cycle this past offseason when he attempted a comeback after five years away. He was part the Michigan spring game throwing display for Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh and also the workout for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Kaepernick had what NFL Hall of Famer Warren Sapp heard from Raiders personnel was "one of the worst workouts ever," and has gone unsigned for the fifth straight year.

In response, OutKick and Fox News personality Tomi Lahren has called Kaepernick a "washed up, martyr quarterback turned activist," and blasted those who supported him.

"When the coach Kennedy right to pray Supreme Court decision was announced, some folks and when I say folks, I mean liberals who don't likely watch football anyway, were quick to compare that case to their beloved washed up martyr quarterback turned activist Colin Kaepernick."

"Thanks to woke Twitter and its algorithms, Kaepernick even started trending on Twitter sidenote. Every time I see cap trending on Twitter, I think maybe a team was dumb enough to pick him up."

Why the Raiders gave Colin Kaepernick a workout?

After five years away from the league, Colin Kaepernick was able to land a workout with the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. ESPN's Adam Schefter revealed the motivation behind it.

Beyond looking for a backup for Derek Carr, Schefter said that the Raiders owner Mark Davis was looking to honor the spirit of his late father Al and the elder Davis' social justice pursuits.

"Raiders owner Mark Davis is following in the spirit of his late father, Al Davis, who provided many opportunities, such as hiring the NFL's first Black head coach (Art Shell) and its first woman chief executive (Amy Trask) in the modern era."

"The elder Davis also was the first team owner to draft a Black quarterback (Eldridge Dickey) in the first round and the second team owner to hire a Hispanic head coach, Tom Flores."

Kaepernick himself admitted on the I Am Athlete podcast that all he wanted was a chance to compete and conceded that if he wasn't up to snuff, he would disappear.

"If you're talking about the playing side, come in, let me compete. You can evaluate me from there. The NFL's supposed to be a meritocracy. Come in, let me compete. If I'm not good enough, get rid of me. But let me come in and show you."

It is not yet clear if this was Kaepernick's final attempt to play quarterback at the NFL level. Things though, presently, don't look bright for him.

