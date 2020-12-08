Washington at Steelers score/results: Who won the NFL game on Monday?

There once was just a single NFL team with no losses this season, but that ended on Monday night in Pittsburgh.

The Washington Football Team took down the 11-0 Pittsburgh Steelers, 23-17, handing them their first loss and ending their streak of winning 11 straight games. It was a big moment for Washington and the rest of the league. The Steelers' unbeaten run was bound to end soon, but Washington was considered a trap game for them more than a serious threat.

With the win against one of the best offenses in the league thanks to a big defensive effort, the team without a name should be getting much more respect.

Alex Smith, defense help Washington beat Steelers

Quarterback Alex Smith should certainly be named NFL Comeback Player of the Year after Monday's outing in helping Washington defeat the Steelers.

Smith completed 31 of 46 passes for 296 yards and one touchdown against a very stingy Steelers' defense. With his top receiver Terry McLaurin locked up for most of the game, Smith resorted to tight end Logan Thomas, who had 9 receptions for 98 yards and a touchdown.

The defense had its up and downs, but came up clutch late in the fourth quarter, as a batted pass resulted in an interception by Washington's Jon Bostic. That essentially sealed the game for Washington before the last drive, in which the Steelers somehow forgot how the clock works.

Washington's defense held the Steelers to just 21 total rushing yards on 1.5 yards per carry. Pittsburgh's top wide receiver, JuJu Smith-Schuster, gained only 28 yards on his seven catches, and No. 2 receiver Chase Claypool caught only two passes for 38 yards.

The Steelers' defense wasn't bad -- they held Washington to only 45 yards rushing on 2.1 yards per carry -- they just couldn't get the big stops when they needed to in the fourth quarter.

The Week 13 game was originally scheduled for Sunday, but had been pushed to Monday since the Steelers had to play their Week 12 game last Wednesday due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Baltimore Ravens' roster.

Either way, it was a big win for Washington to stay alive in the NFC East at 5-7, tied with the New York Giants at the top.

The Steelers will prepare Buffalo Bills next week, while Washington takes on the San Francisco 49ers. The Bills beat the 49ers on Monday night.