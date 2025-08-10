"Wasn't you doubting him?" - NFL fans call out Emmanuel Acho for back pedaling on Shedeur Sanders after impressive Browns debut

Shedeur Sanders has impressed everyone with his successful outing against the Carolina Panthers during Friday's preseason opener. It seems like he even turned a few of his doubters into his fans. One of the most prominent names praising his game is former Eagles linebacker Emmanuel Acho.On Friday, Acho uploaded a video on X (formerly known as Twitter) analyzing Shedeur Sanders' plays from the Browns game against the Panthers. In the caption of the post, the former Eagles player wrote:&quot;If anybody doubts that Shedeur Sanders game will translate to the NFL, just show them this and shush em up. 1st round stuff right here.Check out the post below:NFL fans were quick to call Emmanuel Acho out for his take on Sanders.&quot;Wait a min wasn’t you doubting him,&quot; a fan stated.&quot;I get changing your opinion or even commenting on what's popular.. but it's been such a short time span in which you were heavily favoring Dart. This just looks silly to be advocating on someone you were just a short while talking down on. Definitely not a good look,&quot; stated this fan.&quot;Shadeur will shut the haters up with his play. He just needs the snaps to shine! Impressive rookie start,&quot; tweeted another fan.Check out more fan reactions below:&quot;Shedeur shutting up the haters,&quot; wrote a fan.&quot;One playoff game and y’all glazing calm down,&quot; this fan stated.&quot;acho spilling tea from his moms basement like we care about his takes anymore,&quot; tweeted another fan.Veteran NFL analyst Colin Cowherd dismisses theories of 'sabotage' surrounding the Browns and Shedeur SandersShedeur Sanders has been turning heads ever since he was named as the starter in the preseason opener against the Panthers. Veteran NFL analyst Colin Cowherd, however, has hit back at certain ideas that suggest the Browns are sabotaging Sanders' progress. Discussing the idea of a 'sabotage' by the Browns, Cowherd said that Sanders has been in training camp since day one and is familiar with the playbook, regardless of his number of practices with the starters.&quot;Shedeur Sanders has been with the Browns through OTAs, rookie minicamp, and training camp,&quot; Cowherd said. &quot;He knows the playbook, the head coach, the coordinator and his teammates. And because he only gets one practice with the ones, it's sabotage? You've got to be kidding me. Stop pandering.&quot;Cowherd also said that it's ok with him if coach Kevin Stefanski is challenging Sanders' character.&quot;The great ones would consider this an amazing opportunity, and he (Sanders) probably does. But we got to stop this. If I was Kevin Stefanski, and they're hemorrhaging quarterbacks because of injuries, we don't need to see Joe Flacco. &quot;The last thing we need to see is Joe Flacco. I would make an argument, 'Well, rich dad, famous dad, let's give him a little turbulence. Let's give him a little challenge here.'&quot;With his outing against the Panthers on Friday, Shedeur Sanders has certainly impressed many.