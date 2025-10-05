  • home icon
"Wasted 4 weeks": Ryan Clark rips Joe Flacco as Dillon Gabriel outperforms vet QB in debut game

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 05, 2025 17:10 GMT
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens - Source: Imagn
Ryan Clark rips Joe Flacco as Dillon Gabriel outperforms vet QB in debut game - Source: Imagn

The Cleveland Browns promoted rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel to the starting role for the Week 5 clash in London against the Minnesota Vikings, dropping veteran Joe Flacco to the backup role.

Despite starting just his first NFL game, Gabriel has made an impression on former Super Bowl-winning safety Ryan Clark. The former Pro Bowler-turned-analyst ripped Flacco while praising the rookie quarterback during the Browns game.

"The Browns wasted 4 weeks with Joe Flacco starting at QB. Dillon Gabriel should have started week 1!"
The rookie got the role after Flacco failed to impress as the starter after four weeks. With the Browns' defense being disciplined against the Vikings, Gabriel has been assured with his passing.

Gabriel had completed 17 of his 30 attempts for 146 passing yards with two touchdowns with less than a minute left in the game and the Browns leading 17-14.

However, his first start of the season ended in defeat as the Vikings made a late comeback in the fourth quarter with less than a minute remaining on the clock to claim a 21-17 win.

The rookie quarterback finished by completing 19 of 33 passing attempts with 190 yards and two touchdowns. While Gabriel wasn't outstanding on his first start, he showed glimpses of his potential in the Browns' Week 5 loss.

