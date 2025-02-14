WATCH: A.J. Brown displays receiving prowess, snags beer can one-handed at Eagles' Super Bowl parade

There is plenty to be happy about if you're the Philadelphia Eagles. Philly topped the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 on Sunday, claiming its second Super Bowl. Most importantly, the Eagles avenged their loss to Kansas City in Super Bowl LVII, along with last year's abysmal collapse down the season's stretch.

On Friday, the Eagles held their Super Bowl parade through the streets of downtown Philly, proudly hoisting the franchise's second Lombardi Trophy. During the event, A.J. Brown created a viral clip showing off his receiving skills with a one-handed catch.

A fan heaved an unopened beer can towards the Eagles' parade float, which Brown plucked out of the air with his left hand.

Brown played a crucial role in Philly's Super Bowl victory, hauling in three passes from Jalen Hurts for 43 yards with a touchdown. He caught his touchdown reception just before the half to extend Philadelphia's lead to 24-0, entering the locker rooms.

Eagles GM Howie Roseman struck by beer can during parade

A.J. Brown wasn't the only Eagles member to receive free beer from the crowd. A fan launched a beer can towards Philly's general manager, Howie Roseman, but the result wasn't as joyous.

Roseman was hit in the forehead with the can, leaving a bloody gash. The general manager took the incident in stride, taking to the microphone podium to excite the city's fans.

He stepped to the podium, hoisting the Lombardi Trophy and yelled, "I bleed for this city. Go Eagles," into the microphone.

The general manager celebrated with a cigar during the parade.

Rookie cornerback Cooper DeJean, who scored a touchdown after picking Patrick Mahomes off in his Super Bowl debut, was also struck in the head by a beer can. The injury left a black eye, bruising the left side of DeJean's face.

