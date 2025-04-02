WATCH: A.J. Brown loses his mind after receiving special gift from Tom Brady

Philadelphia Eagles star A.J. Brown has had a splendid 2025. The wide receiver earned his fourth All-Pro nod before having a splendid time in the playoffs, which culminated in him fulfilling his lifelong dream of winning the Super Bowl and hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. If that wasn't enough, he revealed that he's now the recipient of a special gift from seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.

Brown posted a video on his Instagram account of him excitedly opening a package and revealing that the former New England Patriots quarterback sent him a signed jersey with a message that read, "AJ, a great player and champion."

Brown couldn't contain his excitement and wanted to scream but was worried that he would wake his family up, prompting them to rush to the room he was in. The wide receiver punched the air ecstatically and silently yelled before sending a message to Brady:

"Let's f**king go! That's what I am talking about! I don't want to wake nobody up. My dawg came through! That's dope man! Appreciate you, big bro. You have officially reached big bro status. We locked in, twin! It's love, man, appreciate you so much, bro! Best to ever put a pair of cleats on! Now, debate that."

Brady acknowledged Brown and left a comment for the Eagles star on the NFL's Instagram post, saying, "My guy."

Patriots tried to acquire A.J. Brown this offseason

While A.J. Brown is excited about donning a Patriots jersey signed by Tom Brady, he could have been wearing one with his name on it in the 2025 season. According to NBC Sports' Matthew Berry, New England was considering trading for the wide receiver and reportedly reached out to the Eagles to gauge their interest in parting ways with him. He wrote:

“I heard they are knocking on all doors, seeing what they can possibly trade for, and one person told me they heard the Patriots called Philly asking if A.J. Brown was available. Shrug emoji on if that’s true, or what Philly’s answer was, but this much seems certain: New England will aggressively try to upgrade its wide receiver room this offseason.”

A month has passed since the report came out, and since then, the Patriots have signed Stefon Diggs on a three-year, $69 million deal, suggesting they either decided to abandon their chase or Philadelphia informed them it had no interest in trading Brown.

However, there's still plenty of time before the season commences, and New England could revisit the idea of adding the wide receiver to its roster and reuniting him with his former coach, Mike Vrabel.

