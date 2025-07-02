[WATCH] Aaron Rodgers already building chemistry with Steelers WR Ben Skowronek during hoops session

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers appears to be getting comfortable with his new team and teammates. After signing with the iconic Pittsburgh franchise earlier in the offseason, many fans and analysts have been excited to see whether Rodgers would be all in for the team and his fellow players.

On July 2, Steelers wide receiver Ben Skowronek released a video on the social media platform Instagram. The clip shows the two Pittsburgh teammates playing some basketball and hanging out together. Skowronek then made an impressive dunk with the basketball, something that Rodgers clearly thought was cool.

"I did not expect that." Rodgers said to Skowronek with a smile on his face.

Skowronek is clearly trying to grow a close relationship with his new QB and has clearly impressed Rodgers with his basketball skills. After resigning with the Pittsburgh organization this offseason, Skowronek will be hoping for a much improved campaign in 2025 than the one he had in 2024.

Last year, Skowronek had five receptions for 69 receiving yards and no receiving touchdowns in ten games played for the Steelers.

Where will Ben Skowronek rank on the Pittsburgh Steelers depth chart?

Although Skowronek has been gaining a close friendship with Rodgers this offseason, he will likely not feature in a primary role for the Steelers in 2025. According to ESPN, Skowronek will most likely be in the WR4 to WR6 range for the Steelers in 2025.

DK Metcalf, Robert Woods, and Calvin Austin III are listed as the top three options in the passing game, with Metcalf expected to handle the majority of the work and carry the most responsibility from Rodgers.

As a result, there is a strong chance that Skowronek will be competing for targets with Roman Wilson and Scotty Miller this year. Only time will tell whether Skowronek's new chemistry and connection with Rodgers results in more targets and opportunities in 2025. However, it is clear that both individuals are having fun together in preparation for the new campaign.

