WATCH: Aaron Rodgers connects with Garrett Wilson for touchdown in joint practice against Buccaneers

The offensive line in charge of defending Aaron Rodgers was just spotted taking heat from Robert Saleh on Hard Knocks. The quarterback connected with Garrett Wilson in a joint drill against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, one caveat is that the offensive line wasn't involved in the drill and there was no pass rush. Still, fans erupted with cheers as Wilson found the endzone.

The wide receiver caught a bomb in double coverage and slipped both defenders, taking the ball in for "six" points. It was caught about 30 yards down the field and became about a 70-yard touchdown. The cheer from the crowd came in two waves. The first wave was when the ball was caught and the second was when Wilson slipped past the defenders.

Is Aaron Rodgers already ahead of Brett Favre?

The regular season hasn't started yet, but the competition between Aaron Rodgers and his former mentor's "high score" continues. As it stands, the hype has mostly lived up to expectations, with highlights now adding up. The first big highlight didn't come from Rodgers' arm but from his mind.

Zach Wilson, after throwing a 57-yard bomb in this year's Hall of Fame game, said that although offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett had called the play, it was Aaron Rodgers who came up with the idea. It served as the most important play in the contest for the Jets.

To be fair, it's likely going to be largely the same offense Rodgers ran in Green Bay back in 2021 before Hackett's departure. As such, the quarterback has an advantage over Brett Favre in that regard. He also has the luxury of getting multiple pieces to come with him. Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb both are with him once again.

There aren't any statistical records kept in practice from either era, so one can only rely on the eye test. As such, Rodgers looks as good as he's ever looked in the limited footage that has come out so far, and long-time viewers might feel more at ease now than they did when Favre arrived.

Of course, one can only wait until the season begins. In Favre's initial four games, he had a 2-2 record. If Rodgers can get off to the same start he did last year at 3-1, he will officially be in the lead. Until then, while he can't be crowned the leader, he's most assuredly not getting blown out by Favre's example.