WATCH: Aaron Rodgers, Garrett Wilson go viral after Jets WR’s insane TD catch in training camp

If the Jets are to go deep into postseason this year, much of it will depend on Aaron Rodgers and Garrett Wilson. When the New York Jets traded with the Green Bay Packers for the veteran quarterback, it was with the understanding and expectation that he would be the final missing piece in the jigsaw.

They already knew from last season that they had an elite defense that kept them in the hunt for playoffs deep into last year despite a carousel of quarterbacks. On offense, despite starting Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco, Mike White and Chris Streveler under center at various times, Garrett Wilson racked up 1,103 yards. He also won NFL Rookie Offensive Player of the Year award in one of the few bright spots for the Jets last year.

Therefore, much of what the franchise would have expected when they traded for Aaron Rodgers is that he will develop an understanding with the young wide receiver and both of them would become the lynchpins of their offense. That starts in the training camps and the first look is one of encouragement.

In practice, the quarterback scrambled outside the pocket, showing his mobility even at an advanced age. He threw a dart deep into the end zone and the wide receiver stretched to secure an unbelievable catch. It was sure to raise the optimism for Jets fans.

Garrett Wilson still the prime target for Aaron Rodgers depsite other familiar faces

One of the main reasons that could have convinced Aaron Rodgers to switch Green Bay for New York would have been the personnel that the Jets brought in after last season. They first hired Nathaniel Hackett, giving him a familiar offensive coordinator.

They ten secured the services of Allen Lazard and later they even got Randall Cobb, presumably on the quarterback's wishes. But the truth is that these receivers were with him even with the Packers and they still missed out on the playoffs last season. Not having a star receiver like Davante Adams, who had moved to the Las Vegas Raiders, clearly made a difference.

That role can be filled with the New York Jets by Garrett Wilson. While the other receivers give Aaron Rodgers the familiarity, the second-year Jets receiver can make the big plays and rake in the big yards. That gives the franchise more of a chance to compete in what is going to be an exceptionally tough AFC East division and navigate a challenging schedule to make the postseason.

