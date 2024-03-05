WATCH: Aaron Rodgers hits bullseye with compound bow in first attempt as Jets QB tries modern archery

Aaron Rodgers has seemingly found a new pastime during his rebab — archery.

The New York Jets quarterback has not been seen on the field since tearing his Achilles just four snaps into his first game with the team. However, that has not stopped him from being in the public eye, as he continues to be present on TV and active on social media.

In a recent example, Aaron Rodgers appeared in an Instagram video by archer/writer Cameron Hanes, wherein he hits the bullseye during his first archery session (both of them share a common friend in comedian/podcaster/UFC commentator Joe Rogan):

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Who will back up Aaron Rodgers? Analyzing the three likeliest candidates, according to The Athletic

As the new league year approaches, one question looms: who will be Aaron Rodgers' backup? Former starter Zach Wilson has proven time and again that he is not the right person for the job; and he recently received permission to shop himself around the trade market, ensuring that he will have a new home when the new season begins.

So who will replace him? The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt recently outlined three possible QB2 candidates that the New York Jets could pursue in free agency.

Firstly, Jacoby Brissett. In the 2023-24 season, he played three games off the bench (mostly in relief of Sam Howell), completing 18 of 23 attempts for 224 yards and three touchdowns against no interceptions. He was supposed to start in Week 17 but hurt his hamstring during practice.

Gardner Minshew is coming off a career year in which he almost returned the Indianapolis Colts to the playoffs despite the loss of Anthony Richardson, who suffered a season-ending shoulder injury. He was named to the Pro Bowl after completing 305 of 490 attempts for 3,309 yards and 15 touchdowns against nine interceptions.

Finally, Ryan Tannehill, the former starter for the Tennessee Titans, set career lows in almost every relevant category (149 completions, 1,616 yards, four touchdowns against seven receptions) as he struggled with injuries and was eventually benched for rookie Will Levis.

Based on recent performance alone, Minshew is the likeliest of the three to land the job. He also has the advantage of youth (only 27, the other two are already in their thirties). However, the Jets may also consider Tannehill's playoff experience and use it as a team motivator as they prepare to welcome back their MVP trade acquisition.