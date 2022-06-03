Watch: Aaron Rodgers to let Charles Barkley chop off his man bun if NBA legend beats him at golf

Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady teamed up against fellow NFL quarterbacks Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes for the sixth edition of Capital One's The Match golf exhibition tournament.

The event was held on Wednesday in Las Vegas, and the veteran signal-callers came out on top against their younger NFL counterparts.

Before The Match began, NBA legend Charles Barkley, who served as one of the guest hosts and analysts for the event, made a prop bet with the Packers quarterback.

Rodgers agreed that, if Barkley defeats him on the 18th green at a future golf event in Tahoe, he will let the NBA Hall of Famer cut his infamous man bun.

Watch: Aaron Rodgers and Charles Barkley make a bet

br_betting @br_betting



#CapitalOnesTheMatch Aaron Rodgers made a bet with Chuck that would allow Chuck to chop off his man bun Aaron Rodgers made a bet with Chuck that would allow Chuck to chop off his man bun 😂#CapitalOnesTheMatch https://t.co/HEdoLgmd25

Story continues below ad

In the video above, Charles Barkley was at the analysts' table while the Packers' quarterback took a few practice shots before The Match begins. All four golf participants were equipped with an earpiece, so they could talk directly to the analysts.

Barkley began by ribbing the four-time NFL MVP a bit about his manbun hairstyle. Aaron Rodgers then told the NBA legend that, if he can defeat him in an upcoming event in Tahoe on the 18th green, he will allow him to cut the manbun.

To which Barkley replied, "You've got a bet."

Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady's partnership a success after winning The Match

Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady are two of the most accomplished quarterbacks the NFL has ever seen.

Brady is a seven-time Super Bowl champion, and the Packers' No. 12 is a four-time NFL MVP (also the reigning two-time consecutive winner of that award for 2020 and 2021).

Story continues below ad

Their pedigree held true to form on the golf green, as well, after Rodgers made a walk-off 15-foot putt to win The Match over Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes in Las Vegas on the 12th hole.

Fans of both the NFL and of golf were likely pleased to see a highly competitive match between four of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

With The Match now over and done with, the attention for these four now turns toward OTAs and upcoming mandatory training camps.

Story continues below ad

Which of their teams has the best chance of making it all the way to the Super Bowl next season?

The Packers are in a state of change after trading away former star receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. Adams is widely considered the best receiver in the league. The team drafted Christian Watson out of North Dakota State University to help cushion the blow of losing Adams.

Tom Brady's Buccaneers worked to re-sign receiver Chris Godwin, starting running back Leonard Fournette, and Brady himself. The team looks to have their defense back and (finally) healthy after an injury-plagued 2021 season.

Story continues below ad

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills appear to finally be ready to jump from bridesmaid to bride in 2022. The team signed former Super Bowl MVP Von Miller from the Los Angeles Rams and former Buccaneers tight end OJ Howard.

The Kansas City Chiefs have played in the AFC Championship game for the last four seasons, and with Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid, they can never be counted out. However, the Chiefs lost former All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. The franchise will miss his ability to change the way defenses play because of him.

Rest assured, the four participants of The Match are now entirely focused on doing whatever is needed to ensure a successful start (and finish) to the 2022 NFL season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far