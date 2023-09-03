WATCH: Aaron Rodgers links up with Randall Cobb and C.J. Uzomah at the US Open

Aaron Rodgers, Randall Cobb and C.J. Uzomah are all enjoying their last days of offseason at the US Open before the regular season begins. In a week's time, they will take on the Buffalo Bills in what is going to be a battle royale at the outset for who controls the AFC East division.

Before getting down to it, they are taking in all New York has to offer this time of the year. For Aaron Rodgers and Randall Cobb, it is something new because their past seasons were spent with the Green Bay Packers. For C.J. Uzomah, he moved to New York from the Cincinnati Bengals last season, so he is a little ahead compared to the others.

But everyone needs the right company to hang out even if a major event is happening and it seemed that all three of them were thrilled to be there at the US Open. The last major of the tennis calendar is going on at Flushing Meadows and the New York Jets quarterback, wide receiver and tight end were there to build some camaraderie off the field in addition to the one on it.

Here you can see them roll up and pose for photos before entering the event.

US Open aside, Aaron Rodgers needs C.J. Uzomah and Randall Cobb to deliver at key moments this season

The New York Jets are one of the favorites for the Super Bowl this season given how strong their roster is. But they have a fiendishly difficult schedule. They begin facing the Buffalo Bills, who are the reigning top dogs in their AFC East division.

They also play both Super Bowl teams from last year, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. Aaron Rodgers needs to be at the top of his game to win such games in the regular season, never mind the postseason. He needs his weapons to help him with that.

Garrett Wilson might be the top receiver in the room but against tight defenses, the veteran nous and leadership of Randall Cobb will be critical. C.J. Uzomah will be important in both the blocking game and getting open in the slot from time to time, when needed. Essentially, something like the Marcedes Lewis role in Green Bay.

The US Open might be a good time for them to let their hair down and enjoy the waning days of the summer. Because once the NFL season begins, there is no place for any complacency.