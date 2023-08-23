WATCH: Aaron Rodgers shows off athleticism in viral TD throw at Jets practice

The NFL regular season is just weeks away, but it appears that New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is already in midseason form. With the Jets already playing three preseason games, Rodgers, as expected, hasn't played a snap.

It looks like he doesn't need to going by his now-viral practice throw. Of course, it should be noted that it was in practice and doesn't count for anything. But it's sure fun to watch nonetheless.

One of Rodgers' best qualities is his ability to make something out of nothing when a play breaks down. Given that he has one of, if not the best, arm talent the league has ever seen, no throw is too hard.

In practice, a play broke down, and Aaron Rodgers rolled to his right and threw a dart on the run from what looked to be around the 35-yard line for a touchdown. It's unclear who the receiver was who caught it, but it was an impressive play by both. Take a look below.

The play will give Jets fans hope that Rodgers can return to his MVP-level production in the Big Apple.

Aaron Rodgers and Jets have lofty expectations

Aaron Rodgers

Acquiring Rodgers from Green Bay did two things for the Jets. One, it seriously upgraded the quarterback position, and two, it put huge expectations on the franchise going forward.

With a stout defense and several key weapons on offense, Rodgers is thought to be the one who can bring it all together. As New York missed the playoffs last season, the consensus is that making it in 2023 is the bare minimum.

Of course, now with a four-time NFL MVP winner running the show, fans clearly want more than just a playoff appearance, they want a Super Bowl.

For some, that's attainable, while for others, they are pumping the brakes on the Jets right now. After all, it is preseason, and everyone looks like a Pro Bowler.

Nevertheless, the Jets with Aaron Rodgers are going to be a must-watch this season to see if they can live up to the hype that is already flowing through the organization and fan base.

