WATCH: Aaron Rodgers suits up for flag football in first bit of action since gruelling Achilles recovery

The comeback of Aaron Rodgers is getting closer and closer. While the New York Jets quarterback couldn't make it in time to fulfill his goal of returning in the 2023 season, he will surely be 100% healthy once September kicks in. And another proof was made during the weekend.

The New York Jets quarterback was part of a flag football event near Saddleback College, in Mission Viejo, California. Other NFL superstars such as Josh Allen, Bryce Young and Joe Flacco were also present at the party, but it was Rodgers who stood out after such a long time away from the field.

Although the NFL season has ended more than a month ago, Aaron Rodgers was once again embroiled in controversy recently. A report came out that he was considered a possible running mate for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as an independent candidate for the U.S. presidency, which sparked outrage from Jets fans.

Aaron Rodgers' commitment to the New York Jets

Aaron Rodgers' injury was a stroke of bad luck rather than a lack of commitment. However, he has constantly attracted negative headlines to the franchise, and this new one should invite at least some thoughts.

Disaster struck early for the Jets in the 2023 season, as they lost the quarterback they hoped to have for a long time in just four plays. Once Zach Wilson took over as the starter, the rails came off: not only was Wilson awful for the third straight season, but Robert Saleh's insistence to keep him as the starter also became a concern for the defensive players in the locker room.

The New York Jets need Aaron Rodgers' quality if they are to end their playoff drought. But they're using a lot of money on him, and at this point, the cost has massively outweighed the benefits. He hasn't even played one full game, and if the reports about a run with Kennedy Jr. are true, then the trade will start to look like a disaster.

According to Spotrac, he's set to earn around $38 million from the franchise. Let's see if they used this money to good use.