WATCH: Aidan Hutchinson gets Lions players grooving to his rendition of Michael Jackson's Billie Jean

Aidan Hutchinson, the Detroit Lions first-round pick and second overall pick, may go on to have an incredible career. The Lions certainly hope he does and given the pedigree, it's quite possible. The defensive end is poised to terrorize opposing quarterbacks for years to come in the NFC North.

Right now, he hasn't done anything in the NFL as training camp is barely underway, but he's already made an impression on his teammates.

He's not Michael Jackson, but that didn't stop him from giving his own iconic rendition of Billie Jean. By the end of the one-minute video, the entire room full of Lions players was clapping, grooving, and singing along.

It might not be as impressive as his pass-rushing abilities, but Hutchinson totally won over the entire team with the display. Even first-round rookies have to win their teammates over, especially those who've been together for a few seasons.

Fortunately, this happened pretty early in the training camp, so the relationships can continue to grow from there.

Are the Detroit Lions ready to contend?

If there was ever any doubt about how rough the Lions have had it, look no further than the 2021 NFL season. For the first time in ages, Matthew Stafford was not the starting quarterback.

He was traded to the Los Angeles Rams for a host of picks and Jared Goff. The latter came in ready to start over away from Los Angeles, but it did not go particularly well. It took him 11 games to win the first game of his entire career in which Sean McVay wasn't his coach.

On the other side, the quarterback who had languished in Detroit won a Super Bowl in his first season elsewhere.

Those two things are a solid indicator that it's bad in Detroit. However, they are on the upswing now, it seems.

With Hutchinson in tow, the defense should improve. The problems on the offense, even with a struggling Goff, shouldn't be as bad as it was.

D'Andre Swift, TJ Hockenson, and Amon-Ra St. Brown are a strong trio of offensive weapons. The addition of DJ Chark and Jameson Williams should open up the field for them a little bit more.

Ultimately, they won't be as bad as they were last year, but they won't contend. They're still the worst team in their division and the other three didn't get much worse. They're probably still a couple of years away at this point.

