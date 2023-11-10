WATCH: Alix Earle surprises Braxton Berrios with lavish Bahamas vacation

It's the Miami Dolphins' bye week, and Braxton Berrios got a treat from his girlfriend Alix Earle.

On Wednesday, the wide receiver and punt returner was taken to the Bahamas for an intimate vacation by the social media personality. Usually it's Earle narrating the ensuing TikTok videos, but on this occasion, she relented to popular demand and let Berrios do the job, as shown below:

"She did such a good job. It's gonna be a blast."

Here's the video:

Braxton Berrios' Dolphins teammate Tyreek Hill goes undercover in Frankfurt

While they lost 21-14 to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Miami Dolphins enjoyed their time in Frankfurt, as evidenced by a video shared by CBS Miami.

There, Braxton Berrios' teammate, Tyreek Hill, who got married during the bye week, put on a wig, sunglasses and fake facial hair. He approaches an unsuspecting fan, to whom he shows images of various athletes like NBA legend Michael Jordan, former sprinter Usain Bolt, Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid and Dolphins long snapper Blake Ferguson.

The last image is of the elite wide receiver himself, and he asks:

"What do you think about Hill? Is he nice?"

The fan responds:

"I think he is a great athlete, playing for the wrong team right now. ... He is No. 1 player in his fantasy team, and I'm very thankful for him."

At that point, Hill removes his disguise, much to the fan's surprise.

Hill was kept away from the endzone throughout Sunday afternoon CET.

What to expect when Braxton Berrios, Dolphins return to action vs Raiders?

Once the action resumes, expect the Miami Dolphins to make adjustments following their defeat in Germany.

In an analysis piece for Sports Illustrated/FanNation, Dante Collinelli explained that the game exposed a glaring weakness in the team: a lack of a dependable WR3:

"There’s no denying how good Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill are, but Miami’s depth receivers (like Braxton Berrios and Chase Claypool) aren’t equipped to run their unique offense the way Waddle and Hill are.

"That came to light Sunday when Waddle was limited by a knee injury throughout the game. (It) forced Cedrick Wilson Jr. to play a season-high 41 snaps, the second-most among Dolphins receivers. ... One look at the film would tell you Wilson having the second-most snaps isn’t sustainable."

For all their recent struggles, their next opponents, the Las Vegas Raiders have a decent WR corps of Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow and Jakobi Meyers. They also have a burgeoning defense anchored by Pro Bowlers Maxx Crosby and Marcus Peters, which may force coach Mike McDaniel to go for a 3-WR formation.

The game kicks off at 8:20 pm ET on NBC.