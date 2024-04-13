WATCH: Andrew Luck's 'outstanding' 60-second challenge gets Colts owner Jim Irsay to donate $1,000,000 for cancer research

Andrew Luck has been retired for longer than a New York minute and it showed as the former quarterback attempted to win $1 million for charity. Challenged by Jim Irsay to complete a football throwing game alongside former Colts head coach Chuck Pagano, the two did just that. However, those who watched closely noted it was far from a scintillating athletic display.

Anthony Calhoun, a television sports anchor for WISH-TV, posted a video of the challenge with a massive endorsement of the quality of entertainment.

"He donated $1 MILLION DOLLARS to Cancer research tonight if Chuck Pagano and Andrew Luck could knock down all the boards in 60 seconds. Mission accomplished This video is OUTSTANDING!!"

Luck and Pagano threw footballs at 16 targets. Instead of using conventional targets, the event used pictures of Pagano's face. Given just 60 seconds for the two to hit 16 targets, it took until the closing moments of the challenge for the last target to fall.

The challenge began eight seconds into the Twitter/X video and the final target fell with just seven seconds to spare. The Colts mascot looked on from behind Luck, as he failed to hit a target 10 times in under a minute from seemingly 20 or 25 yards away.

Andrew Luck's head coach passes decade mark since Leukemia diagnosis

Of course, long-time Colts fans know the history of Chuck Pagano's history with cancer. The former head coach was diagnosed with Leukemia in September 2012 during his first year as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. After three months of treatment, per WISH-TV, he was able to return to the sideline.

His team went 11-5 that season in Andrew Luck's rookie year. The unit reached the Wild Card round of the playoffs that season. The quarterback had a typical rookie campaign in some respects, but an above-average one in others.

In 2012, Luck completed 54.1% of his passes for 4,374 yards, 23 touchdowns and 18 interceptions.

Andrew Luck was the team's successor to Peyton Manning and while he seemed to give the franchise hope of another era of similar success, it was cut short long before most expected. Luck caught the injury bug in 2015 and 2017. After a hellacious recovery process, the quarterback elected to do all he could to avoid any more injuries.

At the start of the 2019 season, he walked away from the gridiron for good.