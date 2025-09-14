WATCH: Angry Dolphins fans hire plane to fly over Hard Rock stadium calling for Mike McDaniel’s firing

Mike McDaniel is a national treasure in the minds of reporters at the podium, but he's the opposite to some Miami Dolphins fans. Many fans were upset at getting met with a Week 1 nightmare 33-8 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Some took to social media, others were content to boo on site. Others hired a plane.On September 14, a video was posted on X of a plane flying above Hard Rock Stadium with a simple, if hostile message. The message called for the axing of not just head coach Mike McDaniel but also general manager Chris Grier. The black lettering stuck out against blue, sunny skies, making the message clear for all to read.&quot;Fire Grier. Fire McDaniel,&quot; the message read.The ones responsible for the message have not appeared to come forward, but the bystander who caught the stunt on tape was impressed.&quot;To the man or woman, who bought the 'Fire Grier, Fire McDaniel' banner I want to shake your hand,&quot; they posted with the video.Grier spearheaded the multi-year rebuild of the franchise, joining the team in 2016 at the tail-end of the Ryan Tannehill era. He ran the team as they embodied the &quot;Tank for Tua&quot; mantra, or at least, that is how it seemed. Now, with Tagovailoa coming off arguably the worst loss of his career, the Dolphins appear to be right where they began.Comparing Mike McDaniel, Tua Tagovailoa's results to de facto predecessor Ryan TannehillMike McDaniel at Miami Dolphins at Detroit Lions - Source: ImagnThe Dolphins lived in the shadow of Tom Brady for decades, leaving them in a hole that prevented them from advancing past the Wild Card round of the playoffs, if at all. Tannehill was arguably the best quarterback the team had during that span, but had trouble staying healthy. After years of going in circles, the Dolphins decided enough was enough.After going 5-6 with Miami and only posting one season above .500 season with the franchise, with nothing to show for it in January, the Dolphins embarked on the painful process to get Tagovailoa.Tannehill played for the Miami Dolphins for six years, amassing 123 touchdowns and 75 interceptions. Tagovailoa, for all of the struggles to get him, has amassed 101 touchdowns to 46 interceptions as he continues his sixth season.Tagovailoa appears to be on pace to be ahead of Tannehill, but seemingly not enough to win over the Dolphins fanbase. The biggest cardinal sin, however, is that the Dolphins survived the Brady era only to live in the shadow of Josh Allen in the AFC East.Mike McDaniel and the quarterback have also enjoyed the presence of Tyreek Hill in his prime for multiple seasons.In the end, the patience of Dolphins fans appears to be wearing thin. The question is how long the Dolphins can last before a switch is flipped, either by general manager Chris Grier or owner Stephen Ross.