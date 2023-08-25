WATCH: Anthony Richardson mocks Philadelphia Eagles by doing ‘Fly Eagles Fly’ celebration days after huge fight in joint practice

A few days ago, the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts had a couple of heated scuffles during joint practice. The first began when Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett attempted to force a fumble by punching new Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson. The incident soon escalated into a full-on brawl in the middle of the field.

On Thursday's preseason game, Richardson finally got some measure of revenge on the team that attempted to gang up on him. During the first quarter, he led a drive that led to a rushing touchdown for running back Deon Jackson. He celebrated afterwards by flapping his arms like an eagle:

As of this writing, his Colts are in a good place, leading 17-13 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Anthony Richardson on starting for Colts in 2023; Peyton Manning's reaction

The Indianapolis Colts have not had a true franchise quarterback since Andrew Luck shockingly retired before 2019. But now they have decided on their future, and Anthony Richardson will be its face.

Head coach Shane Steichen made the announcement just over a week ago after practice. Richardson had been sharing reps with Gardner Minshew beforehand, and now he will have the opportunity to return the Colts to the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

Speaking about the nomination, he said:

"I want to be great, and I want to be remembered. I don't want to just be one of those guys like, 'Okay, he was in the league.' I want my legacy to be remembered forever. I'm working. Just trying to work forever and build championships with this team and this organization."

One person who is excited about Richardson's prospects is franchise great Peyton Manning. Speaking to Indianapolis channels Fox 59 and CBS 4, he revealed his support for the rookie:

"I can tell he’s got a great attitude and he’s going to work at it. I know Shane and (offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter) have worked with different quarterbacks. Shane coming off what he’s done with Jalen (Hurts) is a great blueprint.

“By no means would I think they’re doing this for any other reason than he’s earned the job and they can build the offense around him even though he’s young.’’

Richardson's first game under center is against the Jacksonville Jaguars on September 10. The game will air on Fox.

