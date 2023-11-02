WATCH: Arizona Cardinals owner's brother Bill Bidwill Jr. bleeds on the street after ugly brawl with wife

The Arizona Cardinals have been in the headlines due to the allegations facing owner Michael Bidwell. Earlier this year, his brother, Bill Bidwell Jr., was involved in a very bloody altercation with his wife.

The Paradise Valley, Arizona Police Department were called to the residence of Bidwell Jr. and his wife Nicole in June.

Video footage showed the police arriving there at around 6:00 p.m. ET on the night of June 9 after getting a call about domestic violence. Upon arrival, they came into immediate contact with Bill, who was heavily bleeding from his face.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bill can be heard in the video that was captured on the body cameras telling officers his wife had just attacked him after an altercation over carpet installation:

"She was upset at me. I'm sitting on the couch, and she's screaming at me. And I was trying not to escalate because she has a bad temper. And then she started hitting me, and I just defended myself."

He added that she picked up a glass cup with beer and broke it over his forehead in their altercation. It was reported that Nicole Bidwell wasn't as cooperative with the authorities upon being interviewed.

Per TMZ Sports, Nicole was taken into custody on a charge of assault despite Bidwill Jr. not wanting to press charges.

Bidwell Jr. was a part of the Cardinals organization as the Vice President when his father, the late Bill Bidwell Sr., was the owner. He's currently not with the team in any capacity.

Former Arizona Cardinals employees on the workplace environment under Michael Bidwell

In April, Terry McDonough, the Arizona Cardinals' former vice president of player personnel, filed an arbitration complaint that accused the franchise and Bidwill of blatant misconduct, including discrimination and harassment, among other accusations.

McDonough said in his complaint that Bidwill sought revenge against him for objecting to his supposed scheme to miscommunicate with then-general manager Steve Keim. Keim was suspended for five games in July 2018 because of an arrest for a DUI.

Based on anonymous interviews, Bidwill's discriminatory treatment of female business staff was under his watch. This was supposedly done through workplace practices that were designed to keep women separate from men on the football side.

Women in the Arizona Cardinals' office in Tempe have been told to use other stairwells than men so as to not interact with players. They were kept from using common areas shared with the team's staff.

Time will tell if the NFL will get involved, as the Arizona Cardinals have denied the allegations.