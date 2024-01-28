WATCH: Baltimore Governor Wes Moore goes viral for shotgunning beers with Ravens fans before AFC championship game vs Chiefs

It's a city-wide affair for the AFC Championship Game today, with Baltimore Ravens fans being treated to an appearance by their mayor, Wes Moore. Not only did the mayor hang out with fans ahead of the biggest matchup their home stadium has seen in quite some time, but he went viral for getting down with them as well.

It's the first time the city of Baltimore has hosted the AFC Championship Game in so many years. The AFC is loaded with good teams, so they haven't been the number one seed or made it this far in a while, so everyone's out to commemorate the occasion.

That includes mayor Moore, who took the chance to tailgate with some Ravens fans and have a grand time chugging beers and shotgunning them before their team takes the field. Check it out below:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Regardless of what happens with the game, these Ravens fans will have a lifelong memory of this moment. Not every mayor would be such an active member of the fan base, and even fewer would congregate with fans in this manner.

Can the Ravens make it to the Super Bowl?

The AFC is filled with good teams, but now only two remain: The Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs. After a gauntlet of a Wildcard and Divisional Round, these two remain as the last teams with a shot at going to the Super Bowl.

Can the Ravens make it to the Super Bowl?

The Ravens felt a bit like a team of destiny this year. They have a stacked roster and have looked tremendous all season. Hardly any teams have made them look bad and they soundly beat quite a few contenders.

That said, they have a tall task today. Patrick Mahomes cannot be counted out, no matter how "weak" his supporting cast is. He's still in the AFC Championship Game and he's capable of putting on a masterclass.

The Ravens can and are favored to make the Super Bowl, but it is anything but a guarantee with a stout opponent in front of them.