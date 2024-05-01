WATCH: Bengals' WR Ja'Marr Chase splurges $100,000 on icey grills

Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase will be a key component this season for the franchise as they look to get back on track after the lingering disappointment of missing out on the playoffs. But right now, he is enjoying a fruitful offseason with some splurge on personal artifacts.

Ja'Marr Chase recently bought some icey grills for $100,000 made by Johnny Dang & Co. With some fabulous stones for every single tooth, it looks to be the newest piece of jewelry that the wide receiver will sport in the upcoming season.

Ja'Marr Chase will have more to spend once he signs long-term contract with the Bengals

It is easy to forget that Ja'Marr Chase is still on his rookie contract. He has been such a presence for the Bengals as they have shed the title of being perpetual also-rans that he is often treated as a veteran of the league.

And his standing means that he will get a new contract sooner rather than later. The Bengals picked up the fifth-year option for 2025 for the wide receiver that will guarantee him $21.8 million.

But when he signs a new deal, it is expected to be significantly more than that. Currently, A.J. Brown is the highest-paid wide receiver in the league based on an average annual value of $32 million. Once Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase's former LSU college teammate, gets paid, he is expected to reset the market. Given how important the receiver has been to the Bengals' fortunes, he will earn in that ballpark.

Those negotiations have been put on the back burner as much of this offseason has been spent talking about Tee Higgins' contract. He is likely to play this year out on the franchise tag before exploring his full worth next year.

That does not mean that Chase has not done well for himself during his time in the league. He has earned an average of $5 million every year and that has allowed him to splurge on things like his latest choice of jewelry. However, his tastes could become much more expensive once he gets the new contract.

For the Bengals, all of this, though, is a distraction as they seek to bring the franchise's first Super Bowl to Cincinnati. They have been the only ones in the last five seasons to break the Kansas City Chiefs' hegemony in the AFC. But they have yet to lift the Lombardi Trophy. And one suspects that even Ja'Marr Chase would rather wear that ring than any other piece of bling.