WATCH: Bill Belichick caught slamming tablet to ground in Patriots' ugly 17-21 loss to Raiders

Bill Belichick is not having a good season. They lost 21-17 to th Las Vegas Raiders to fall down to 1-5. This is uncharted territory for the six-time Super Bowl champion.

To put it into perspective, they are now at the bottom of the AFC. The Denver Broncos have a similar record, with both Bill Belichick and Sean Payton now facing hard times without Tom Brady and Drew Brees. But the Patriots have a point differential of -80 compared to -71 for the Broncos, who shipped 70 points for the Miami Dolphins. Were it not for the 0-6 Carolina Panthers, the Patriots would be the worst team in the NFL.

So, it is no wonder that their head coach is frustrated. At one point towards the end of the fourth quarter, with his team still trailing 19-17, he was seen throwing the tab on the sidelines in disgust. Have a look at the video below yourself.

Bill Belichick's frustrations compounded by two incidents late in the fourth quarter

It was another frustrating game for the New England Patriots. They got off to a slow start once again and were trailing 13-3 by half time. They had outscored their opponents 14-6 in the second half to bring the arrears down to 19-17 when the above incident happened.

But even then, they still had a chance to win the game in the two-minute warning as their offense had the ball. Quarterback Mac Jones, who has been widely maligned, threw a dart 50 yards downfield from his end zone on 2nd-and-12. He connected with DeVante Parker perfectly on double coverage but the wide receiver ended up dropping it. It was good that Bill Belichick did not have the tab in his hands at that time as one can only imagine what he would have done with it.

What would have compounded the misery for the New England Patriots head coach even more is that on the next play, with the quarterback backed into the end zone again, Maxx Crosby sacked Mac Jones to get a safety. That garnered another two points to bring the score to 21-17 in favor of the Raiders and effectively ended the game.

It was another demoralizing outing for Bill Belichick and their hopes for making the playoffs is nearly gone. The only hope is if they keep playing this bad, they might have a chance to get a new quarterback like Caleb Williams in next year's NFL Draft.