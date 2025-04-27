WATCH: Brady Cook's fiancée Carli erupts in emotions after Jets sign Missouri QB as UDFA

Brady Cook's fiancée, Carli, celebrated the quarterback’s selection to the NFL team. The 23-year-old quarterback had a memorable college football season playing for the Missouri Tigers in 2024 and had his eyes on the draft.

However, Cook went undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft. Soon after, the New York Jets signed him as an undrafted free agent. He would be making his NFL debut with the Jets, and his fiancée is excited with the news.

Brady Cook's fiancée, Carli, shared a hilarious video on her Instagram account on Saturday along with a sweet message cheering for the QB.

"HEADED TO NEW YORK BABY!!!! Let's go Jets," she wrote in the caption of the IG story.

Still from Brady Cook's fiancée Carli's Instagram story/@cschieferle

In the clip, Carli was seen opening the cap of champagne by the side of a small pond. 2025 comes with more surprises for Carli.

In March 2024, Brady Cook went on his knees to propose to her, and soon after, he signed a deal with the NFL team. The QB had planned a memorable romantic proposal for Carli at Central Park in New York, and interestingly, he would be playing for the NY Jets in the NFL. He went on his knees with a ring by the side of the water.

On Mar. 28, the pair shared a joint post on their Instagram account about the engagement. In the caption of the post, Cook wrote:

"From walking the halls in grade school to walking through life together, here’s to forever. I love you"

Brady Cook donned a knitted sweater paired up with blue jeans on the big day, while his lady love wore a blue skirt with a matching shirt and black shoes. She also wore a black coat.

Mizzou shares Brady Cook's incredible stats as the Jets signed him

Brady Cook has spent five seasons playing for the Missouri Tigers (also known as Mizzou). He joined the team in 2020 and was there with them till 2024.

As the New York Jets signed Cook as an UDFA, the college football team posted a short clip featuring Cook from his time playing for the team, along with some interesting stats of the quarterback on Instagram.

They posted Cook's overall score with the team. Along with sharing the stats, they wrote in the caption:

"The newest New York Jet"

In his five-year journey with Mizzou, Cook recorded 9,251 passing yards, 49 touchdowns, and had a pass completion rate of 65.9%. His best season with Mizzou came in 2023 when he passed for 3,317 yards and 21 TDs.

