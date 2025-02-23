WATCH: Brittany Mahomes captures Patrick Mahomes' precious dad moments from daughter Sterling's fourth birthday

On Saturday, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, celebrated their daughter Sterling Skye's fourth birthday. Brittany shared heartwarming moments from the party on Instagram, showing Patrick playing with their children.

In the video, Patrick is seen holding Sterling's hand, playing with their youngest son, Bronze and hugging his family.

The party had a "Bluey" theme, with bright balloons, fun games and a special cake based on the popular kids' show.

Brittany Mahomes captures Patrick Mahomes' precious dad moments from daughter Sterling’s fourth birthday (Via Instagram/ @brittanylynne)

The Mahomes family welcomed their third child, Golden Raye, in January.

Patrick and Brittany celebrated Sterling's fourth birthday party not long after the Chiefs lost the Super Bowl LIX. Patrick has three Super Bowl wins but was aiming for a fourth this time.

The Chiefs sought a Super Bowl three-peat but fell to the Philadelphia Eagles, 40-22. This matchup was a rematch of Super Bowl LVII, where the Chiefs narrowly won, 38-35.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes celebrated their son Bronze's birthday with equal pomp

In December 2024, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his wife, Brittany, went all out to celebrate their son, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, turning two. They threw a fun golf-themed party filled with games, laughter and family time.

The party took place at an arcade decorated with green and brown balloons, golf-themed items and two cakes shaped like golf designs. The Mahomes family, including their daughter Sterling Skye, wore matching jerseys with Bronze’s name and the number “2” on them.

