WATCH: Broncos add salt on Chiefs' wounds by trolling with Taylor Swift's music after 24-9 victory

Ever since they traded for Russell Wilson in 2022, the Denver Broncos have been one of the NFL's biggest punchlines for their shocking lack of competitiveness, losing more games than they have won.

And apparently, even the hiring of former New Orleans Saints savior Sean Payton during the offseason as head coach has done nothing to improve their fortunes, as they once again sit dead last in the AFC West.

That is why their Sunday rematch against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs was predicted to be a blowout. And indeed, it was...

Empower Field at Mile High plays Taylor Swift music after Broncos keep Chiefs out of the end zone

Just not in the way fans and analysts had hoped.

The Broncos defeated the Chiefs 24-9 on Sunday, as Russell Wilson rediscovered his old form, throwing for three touchdowns. Patrick Mahomes, meanwhile, had his worst game of the season. In an apparent reenactment of Super Bowl LV, the quarterback failed to find the endzone at all and committed multiple turnovers - two interceptions and a fumble:

After the game, Empower Field decided to mock the league's recent obsession with Travis Kelce's purported girlfriend Taylor Swift by playing "Shake It Off":

What Broncos players said after defeat of Chiefs

One of the platers who intercepted Mahomes was Ja'Quan McMillian, who also had two tackles for loss. After the game, Justin Simmons, who also had an interception, praised his fellow defensive back (via the Denver Post):

“He’s starting to play confident. Any time you can go out there and play confident, you play faster and things slow down for you. He’s getting into a rhythm and a flow in his preparation and his film study throughout the week. He’s been asking questions and I just think he does such a good job of feeling what the offense is trying to give him and how they’re trying to set it up.”

Speaking of Simmons, he said after the game:

"It was a great win, a great home win... They (the Chiefs) are obviously a heck of a team. I'm just proud of how we played in all 3 phases."

The Broncos will now have their bye week. They return to action at the Buffalo Bills on November 13.