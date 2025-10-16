[WATCH] Broncos QB Jarrett Stidham and wife Kennedy expand family playbook with third baby, Nella

Denver Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham and his wife Kennedy have officially expanded their family. On Wednesday, Kennedy Stidham announced the birth of their daughter, Nella Jay Stidham with a video of their moments as a now family of five. Their older children Lennon and Madden can be seen gazing at their new baby sister in her crib in the video. The newborn wore a white one-piece outfit with a white bow in the video. &quot;welcome to the world, Nella Jay Stidham 🌿&quot; Kennedy Stidham captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn Tuesday, the couple shared photos on Instagram announcing their daughter' arrival which was on October 6th. The couple waited to announce their daughter's name until the family video. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJarrett and Kennedy Stidham welcomed their daughter Lennon in April 2022 and son Madden in March 2024.Jarrett Stidham's wife, Kennedy reflected on pregnancy journeyJarrett Stidham and his wife Kennedy are officially a family of five. Just days before announcing the arrival of their daughter Nella Jay, Kennedy Stidham reflected on the past nine months of her pregnancy. Kennedy Stidham shared a video recap which began with the couple finding out that she was pregnant. The Denver Broncos quarterback looked overjoyed when he saw the test results. &quot;the past nine months 💌&quot; Kennedy reflected. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe then showed different photos and videos from throughout her pregnancy as her bump began to grow. A behind-the-scenes look at their pregnancy announcement was also included in the video collage. The Broncos quarterback was days away from leaving for London when their third child was born. The Broncos defeated the Jets 13-11 last Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The couple met while both were students at Baylor University. The quarterback then transferred to Auburn University so that he would have an opportunity to start. He was drafted by the New England Patriots the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.After three seasons with the Patriots, Jarrett Stidham was traded in 2022 to the Las Vegas Raiders. He made his first ever NFL start with the Raiders at the end of the 2022 NFL season. He has played with the Denver Broncos the last two seasons as a backup to starter Bo Nix.