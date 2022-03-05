WATCH: Browns hype up their own Batman in Nick Chubb ahead of premiere

The Cleveland Browns have a special player in Nick Chubb. The running back is regarded as one of the best in the entire NFL and has 4,816 yards to his name in four seasons. But does that make him a superhero?

Browns fans who follow the team on Twitter know that the Browns often send out messages referring to Chubb as "Batman." With the premiere of The Batman this week, the Browns decided to do that, once again, with an amazing video.

The above video shows the gloomy skyline of Cleveland, mirroring Gotham, and Chubb's face being thrown up with the bat signal. Or maybe it's the Chubb signal in this video?

This is, more than anything else, a cool video. It gives Batman fans even more content to consume as they watch and discuss the new film. So why is the running back, in particular, often associated with Gotham's biggest hero?

How Nick Chubb became Batman in Cleveland

The running back himself got this hype train going a few years ago with an Instagram post.

He posted a picture of himself in uniform with the caption: "I'm whatever Cleveland needs me to be" with a bat emoji at the end. Batman fans, of course, know that is the hero's role for Gotham. He will be the hero the city needs.

This post was made in December 2019 and has caught on since. In fact, he has a bat emoji next to his name in his profile.

This is a fitting superhero comparison because the running back is known for being a quiet hero on the Browns. He is one of the least flashy players in football and is known to score a touchdown, toss the ball to the ref, and casually jog back to the sidelines, to await his next opportunity. He rarely speaks to the media, but when he does, everyone is listening.

The Browns are a team associated with constant drama on an annual basis. But fans never see the running back caught up in any of this. He almost seems to be in a different dimension, solely focusing on getting better and the next game on the schedule.

This is fantastic news as the Browns head into 2022 with so many questions surrounding Baker Mayfield, Kevin Stefanski, and the entire organization. When times get tough, they know they can rely on their star running back to act like Batman and do what needs to be done to lead the team to victory.

